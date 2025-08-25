Store-Bought Ladyfingers Make Homemade Tiramisu A Breeze

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Baking requires technique and attention. Too much flour and something tastes dry; too little baking powder and it won't rise as it's supposed to. But that doesn't mean every dessert has to be difficult — for example, when making a tiramisu, homemade ladyfingers aren't always necessary, unless you enjoy the added steps. Store-bought ones are fine, and if you're not used to preparing these cookies yourself, store-bought is also probably the safer way to go. And if taste is a concern, there are plenty of ways to put a twist on tiramisu with unexpected toppings for an extra flavor boost without making everything from scratch.

"This is purely a personal choice, and sometimes depends on what you have access to," Samantha Merritt, creator of Sugar Spun Run, a baking website known for reliable, from-scratch recipes, tells Chowhound of whether to use homemade or store-bought ladyfingers. "I prefer homemade because you have full control over the ingredients and it allows you to make the whole dessert from scratch! However, store-bought will save time, and the results will be more consistent."