Store-Bought Ladyfingers Make Homemade Tiramisu A Breeze
Baking requires technique and attention. Too much flour and something tastes dry; too little baking powder and it won't rise as it's supposed to. But that doesn't mean every dessert has to be difficult — for example, when making a tiramisu, homemade ladyfingers aren't always necessary, unless you enjoy the added steps. Store-bought ones are fine, and if you're not used to preparing these cookies yourself, store-bought is also probably the safer way to go. And if taste is a concern, there are plenty of ways to put a twist on tiramisu with unexpected toppings for an extra flavor boost without making everything from scratch.
"This is purely a personal choice, and sometimes depends on what you have access to," Samantha Merritt, creator of Sugar Spun Run, a baking website known for reliable, from-scratch recipes, tells Chowhound of whether to use homemade or store-bought ladyfingers. "I prefer homemade because you have full control over the ingredients and it allows you to make the whole dessert from scratch! However, store-bought will save time, and the results will be more consistent."
Store-bought ladyfingers lessen the tiramisu's prep time
Tiramisu is a multi-step preparation process that consists of dipping the ladyfingers in espresso, then layering them with a homemade whipped topping made from cream, sugar, and mascarpone, among other ingredients like vanilla extract. If you keep it at these two steps, the process is fairly easy, though you have to let the tiramisu set for several hours. However, adding in homemade ladyfingers creates an extra step that might be too much work for a novice baker.
Once you've decided to use store-bought ladyfingers, you need to treat them delicately, as they can easily fall apart if they're submerged in too much liquid. "The best technique is to gently grip the ladyfingers with your fingertips, briefly dip half (lengthwise) of the cookie, then turn it around and briefly dip once more," Samantha Merritt says. "The whole process should take about one second per side." She cautions against submerging the entire ladyfinger, as it will become soggy and ruin the texture of the dessert.
How to ensure your tiramisu turns out well
If you choose to use store-bought ladyfingers, they might not taste quite as good as the homemade version, but there are still ways you can ensure the dessert ends up tasting like it just came from an Italian restaurant. Reddit users who have used store-bought ladyfingers suggest it could take some trial and error to find the right brand because some store-bought versions can be more delicate than the kind made from scratch. However, there are plenty of good quality options that are light and delicate yet crisp enough for a quick espresso dip, like the Goya ladyfingers or a bag of Savoiardi ladyfingers made by a brand like Balocco — both of which you can find online on Amazon. And beyond being careful about over-saturating the ladyfingers, you also need to pay close attention to the creamy topping and not overwork it.
"The mascarpone can also be a bit fussy to deal with as it's prone to curdling if over-handled," Samantha Merritt warns. She suggests allowing the mascarpone to sit out for up to 20 minutes before using it, which lets it soften and get closer to room temperature, helping it integrate better into the rest of the whipped ingredients. Once you have your ladyfingers and a smooth mascarpone mixture, you can go for a little twist. Add strawberries into the mix for a sweet spin on a classic tiramisu, or create a nutty flavor by adding some hazelnut into the recipe.