Everything You Need To Know About Nougat

If you've visited certain Mediterranean countries, you'll know how important foods like honey, eggs, and nuts such as almonds and pistachios are. When those ingredients were combined in a certain way and dried in the strong Mediterranean sunlight, the result was a sweet, nutty, and luxurious treat called nougat that has been made since Medieval times, and possibly even earlier by the ancient Romans.

Nougat is an important food in certain Mediterranean countries, and it has deep ties to the history and ancient culinary traditions of the regions in which it is made. But don't confuse these artisanal versions with the layer of nougat inside popular candy bars like Snickers and Milky Way. Italian torrone, Spanish turrón, French nougat or nougatine, and Iranian gaz are all decadent and delicious versions of traditional nougat that will make you forget all about Halloween candy.

We've spoken with A.J. Sarno, one of the fourth generation owners of Isgro pastries, a family-run bakery that's been creating handmade Italian treats since 1904 in the Italian market area of South Philadelphia. Sarno is one of the culinary artists around the world who are keeping this ancient tradition alive. He makes Italian torrone, which shares many characteristics with other kinds of nougat, and he helped us understand just what makes this food so special. Read on to learn all about the fascinating history, delightful taste, craftsmanship, and different versions of this beloved and unique dessert that has been continuously enjoyed around the world for centuries.