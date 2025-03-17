The 10 Best Chest Freezers, According To Reviews

Everybody's been there: refrigerators and freezers get full, and you still need somewhere to store that extra chicken breast. That's where chest freezers come into play. A type of deep freezer shaped like a large rectangular box, chest freezers are opened from the top and perfect for storing large quantities of frozen food because of their spacious interiors. Although there are various types, most plug into simple wall outlets for easy, long-term freezing.

Stemming from the 1940s, standalone freezers became popular during World War II as war rationing necessitated longer-term solutions for storing and warming up food. Bulk food purchases and minimizing rot for home-grown produce also required the ability to more consistently keep food edible for longer periods of time. As a specific type of standalone freezer, chest freezers were introduced to provide better insulation — as cold air stays at the bottom of the chest when opened from the top — and larger, uninterrupted storage capacity. The latter half of the 20th century saw major advancements in freezing technology that introduced better energy efficiency and lower prices.

Like nearly every other appliance on the market, though, chest freezers come in an array of shapes and sizes. When shopping for one, it can be challenging to know the type that best meets your needs. From storage capacity to high-tech defrosting features, different chest freezers possess specific strengths based on their intended purpose and use within a certain space. To simplify your search a bit, here's a breakdown of the 10 best chest freezers on the market based on user reviews (and the qualities that make them the best).