The 10 Best Chest Freezers, According To Reviews
Everybody's been there: refrigerators and freezers get full, and you still need somewhere to store that extra chicken breast. That's where chest freezers come into play. A type of deep freezer shaped like a large rectangular box, chest freezers are opened from the top and perfect for storing large quantities of frozen food because of their spacious interiors. Although there are various types, most plug into simple wall outlets for easy, long-term freezing.
Stemming from the 1940s, standalone freezers became popular during World War II as war rationing necessitated longer-term solutions for storing and warming up food. Bulk food purchases and minimizing rot for home-grown produce also required the ability to more consistently keep food edible for longer periods of time. As a specific type of standalone freezer, chest freezers were introduced to provide better insulation — as cold air stays at the bottom of the chest when opened from the top — and larger, uninterrupted storage capacity. The latter half of the 20th century saw major advancements in freezing technology that introduced better energy efficiency and lower prices.
Like nearly every other appliance on the market, though, chest freezers come in an array of shapes and sizes. When shopping for one, it can be challenging to know the type that best meets your needs. From storage capacity to high-tech defrosting features, different chest freezers possess specific strengths based on their intended purpose and use within a certain space. To simplify your search a bit, here's a breakdown of the 10 best chest freezers on the market based on user reviews (and the qualities that make them the best).
Fastest Freeze: Igloo (21 in. 3.5 Cu.)
A great solution for households looking for efficient and reliable food storage, the Igloo (21 in. 3.5 Cu.) is the clear winner of the fastest freeze time. When appliances have the capability to freeze quickly, it allows smaller ice crystals to form within the food itself. In contrast, slower freezing times can actually damage the cellular structure of food by creating larger ice crystals to form. Ever tasted something with freezer burn? That's also a result of slow freezing that evaporates moisture and causes dehydration in frozen food.
The 21-inch Igloo is touted as being able to freeze food within just 20 minutes of being plugged in. This speed locks in freshness and quality, which is crucial for maintaining the integrity of your food. From everything from meats to vegetables, natural moisture, taste, and nutritional value are better preserved with quick freezing. The Igloo is also easy to operate, with a simple 1-7 temperature dial that lets you customize the freezing environment based on your needs.
Most Durable: Frigidaire (7 Cu. Ft)
Engineered with a robust, single-piece metal body, the 7 Cu. Ft Frigidaire is built to withstand years of heavy use without compromising performance. This durability is important since it helps save on repairs and replacements, which in turn ensures a consistent frozen storage option over time. Since chest freezers typically store perishable food items along with frozen meals, changes in temperature fluctuations or breakdowns can lead to spoiled and wasted food.
The Frigidaire is constructed with high-quality materials that minimize wear and tear, which makes this chest freezer a great long-term investment for your household. The single-piece metal body is also equipped with a 180-degree reversible door hinge. This feature provides a certain level of flexibility when it comes to placement in various spaces.
Most Energy Efficient: TABU (7 Cu. Ft)
The TABU (7 Cu. Ft) stands out as one of the most energy-efficient chest freezers available. Since chest freezers operate 24/7, they are easily one of the most energy-consuming appliances in a typical household. Reducing electricity use not only helps your monthly utilities bill, but also minimizes greenhouse gas emissions.
Online reviews commend the model's exceptional energy-saving capabilities, particularly since it continues to operate effectively on minimal power. The compact and practical design also makes the freezer perfect for smaller areas without compromising cooling performance. Its interior layout is highly flexible with great organizational options.
Best Temperature Performance: GE (15.7 Cu. Ft)
As an ENERGY STAR-certified appliance, the GE Garage Ready 15.7 Cu. Ft. sets a high bar for reliable temperature control and efficient operation. Consistent temperatures prevent food spoilage and improve the sense of "freshness" with defrosted food. Maintaining temperature also reduces the risk of harmful bacteria growth in the freezer.
Designed to thrive in various conditions, the GE model comes "garage ready," which means it can function seamlessly in environments with different temperatures. Customers raved about the freezer's sliding baskets that added the ability to organize large amounts of stored food. Finally, GE's manual defrost system ensures consistent performance through various weather changes and temperature fluctuations.
Best Design: Whirlpool (16 Cu. Ft)
Designed for versatility, the Whirlpool (16 Cu. Ft) can be converted from a freezer to a refrigerator as storage needs evolve. Although good design may not initially seem important when shopping for chest freezers, it's actually critical for impacting functionality, user convenience, efficiency, and overall satisfaction. Inherently, deep freezers can make it difficult to find smaller frozen items that fall to the bottom. Good design alleviates this issue.
Featuring three storage levels and baskets, the Whirlpool offers great internal organizational options within an intuitive layout. Recognized for its streamlined appearance, this freezer fits effortlessly into various spaces, including garages. A built-in drain helps with hassle-free defrosting, and a bright interior light offers clear visibility any time of the day. Its custom temperature control settings allow owners to easily switch between freezer and refrigerator modes.
Most Practical: Insignia (7.0 Cu. Ft)
Hailed as one of the most practical freezer options available, the Insignia (7.0 Cu. Ft) caters to both garage and household freezer storage needs. At the most fundamental level, chest freezers need to optimize storage and allow for interior organization. Smaller options can withstand versatile environments — like garages and outdoor spaces — where temperatures fluctuate. The Insignia (7.0 Cu. Ft) ticks off all of these checkboxes.
The Insignia (7.0 Cu. Ft) is compact with a spacious interior that accommodates everything from bulk groceries to seasonal produce. Its design ensures it fits well in limited spaces, which also maximizes its storage potential. With quiet performance, this freezer also thrives in diverse climates and can be seamlessly transitioned to different locations as needed.
Most Reliable: Magic Chef (7.0 Cu. Ft)
Since they store perishable items like frozen foods and meats, it's critical that chest freezers stay at consistently low temperatures. If a freezer fails or has a maintenance issue, it can result in major food spoilage and a loss in finances used to purchase the products. That's why the Magic Chef (7.0 Cu. Ft) and its high customer reviews on reliability represent a solid solution for avoiding these issues to begin with.
The Magic Chef has an intelligently placed divider over its compressor, which makes it easy to segregate and organize frozen goods. On top of that, the unit performs well in energy efficiency and is compact enough to fit in smaller spaces. The freezer's smart design, dependable performance, and competitive pricing make it an excellent choice for purchasers looking for a reliable appliance.
Best Storage: Hamilton Beach Double Door
When it comes to storage, chest freezers need to offer an internal organization system that maximizes space. Ideally, a well-designed storage layout preserves products better, provides easy access to frequently and rarely used items, and minimizes the energy required to search through the freezer. The Hamilton Beach Double Door does all of this and more.
With 17 Cu. Ft., the Hamilton Beach Double Door is built for storage and includes features like removable baskets and a manual defrost system. The spacious double-door design is ideal for large families or small businesses handling bulk food storage. Its sturdy construction makes it durable, and external temperature controls allow for easy user adjustments. Although larger than many other household models, the Hamilton is worthy of consideration, particularly if you have the space for it.
Most Organized: KoolMore (24 Cu. Ft)
The open, deep design of chest freezers can easily lead to clutter and the inefficient use of space. Without good strategies for maximizing space, products can get unintentionally buried at the bottom, which makes them hard to access or even identify. The KoolMore (24 Cu. Ft) helps prevent food waste by keeping items visible and consistently placed.
Highly praised in reviews for its spacious and organized design, the KoolMore comes with two sturdy wire storage baskets, which makes it easier to separate long-term items from products used more frequently. The freezer itself offers an impressive 24 Cu. Ft. storage capacity and is ideal for large households. Storing meats, vegetables, and desserts is easy, and there should be no concern about overcrowding or disorganization. The freezer's efficient defrost drain also streamlines the manual defrosting process and simplifies cleaning.
Best Quality: Maxx Cold (19.4 Cu. Ft)
"Quality" itself is a rather subjective term, but when it comes to chest freezers, it can mean the difference between a good appliance and a great one. That's why the Maxx Cold (19.4 Cu. Ft) is the winner for best quality, with its large storage capacity, durability, and an array of other features that make owning it a no-brainer.
Users praise the Maxx Cold for its reliability and storage capacity. With good temperature control that ensures consistent freezing, its commercial-grade durability is built to last with as little maintenance as possible. Its solid hinged top allows easy access and stays open at 90 degrees until shut.
Depending on what you're looking for, there is likely a chest freezer that fits the bill. Investing in an appliance that lasts for years and stores fresh food is an important decision, but the market offers lots of options that effectively get the job done. So clarify your priorities, decide on a location, and start buying frozen food. Your perfect chest freezer awaits.