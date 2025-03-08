The 13 Best Griddles, According To Reviews
Electric griddles are nifty kitchen devices that include a heated, flat surface for cooking. They're most commonly used to make breakfast foods like pancakes, french toast, bacon, and omelets. However, the versatile nature of the broad surface of a griddle makes it great for other food items, including tortillas and hot dogs. Unfortunately, though, some of these appliances aren't as convenient as they should be, because not all griddles are good griddles.
Though early versions of the griddle were made from brick, stone, or clay, today cultures worldwide have their own versions of this type of cooking plate. Many people prefer electric griddles to simple plates, as the electric versions heat themselves and don't have to be positioned over a large heating element. There are several different electric griddles on the market today, and we've scoured reviews to find the very best ones — which is something we'll discuss more at the end of this article. From the best for handling grease to the most sustainable, these are our top griddle picks.
Best overall: Presto Cool Touch Electric Griddle
Presto manufactures several different griddles, and one of the highest-rated is the Cool Touch Electric Griddle. This spacious, 10- by-20-inch griddle includes a nonstick, PFAS-free cooking surface, and cool-touch base for safe cooking. The brand's Control Master heat control automatically maintains the proper cooking temperature, and the heavy-cast aluminum base is virtually warp-proof. All parts except the heat control can be submerged in water.
Reviewers say that, unlike many electric griddles, this one consistently heats evenly across the cooking surface, and they love that it's non-stick and also free from PFAS. They also say it heats quickly, is sturdy, and is incredibly easy to clean. That said, there are very few negative reviews for this product, with a few users saying that theirs only lasted a few uses, but these reviews seem to be anomalies for the most part.
Most versatile: Presto Cool-touch Electric Griddle/Warmer Plus
Another highly-rated griddle from Presto is the Cool-touch Electric Griddle/Warmer Plus. It offers many of the same features as the 20-inch Cool-touch, like a nonstick, PFAS-free cooking surface, cool-touch base, and Control Master head control. However, this 14-inch by 15-inch griddle is more square than rectangular, allowing it to easily fit in most kitchen cabinets. It also features a backstop ledge for easy food handling as well as a multi-function tray that can keep cooked foods warm, act as a splatter shield, be used for melting and steaming, or be removed to use as a serving tray.
One of the most common things reviewers mention is the size- they love the large cooking surface this griddle offers. They also say that it's easy to clean and love the versatility of the removable warming tray. Several reviewers do mention that this griddle doesn't have even heat distribution, although some say that they've come to expect that from griddles. A few also mentioned that parts of their tray cracked sooner than they would have liked for the price they paid.
Best color options: Dash Everyday Griddle
Dash is a company that manufactures cute and fun countertop kitchen appliances, like popcorn makers, ice cream makers, and, of course, electric griddles. The brand's Everday Griddle is one of the highest-rated online. Its 20 by 10-inch cooking plate is nonstick and the heat-resistant, removable drip tray is dishwasher safe as well. The base doesn't conduct heat and has anti-slip feet on the bottom for safe and easy cooking. This model comes in four colors: aqua, red, black, and gray.
Many reviewers mention that they love the color options but they also really love the large size of this griddle. Several mention that they appreciate the ridges on the sides of the tray, which direct grease into the drip tray. Most also say that this griddle cooks fairly evenly, although a few feel that the heat distribution could be better. Customers mention that it's easy to clean, and appreciate that the cooking plate can be washed in the dishwasher.
Best for grease management: Presto Tilt'nDrain BigGriddle
Presto makes the list again with its Tilt'nDrain BigGriddle. This griddle boasts many of the same features as the previous two Presto options, including a non-stick, PFAS-free ceramic cooking surface, cool-touch base, and Control Master heat control. It's also much larger than the other two, approximately 23 inches by 17 inches. What really makes this model stand out is the Tilt'nDrain feature, which lets you adjust the cooking surface from flat for eggs and pancakes to slightly angled for meats. Angling the surface allows the juices and grease to flow unobstructed into the slide-out drip tray.
The Tilt'nDrain feature was the big selling point for many customers, who say they love how easy the feature makes it to both cook meats and clean up afterward. They also appreciate the large size, saying it's perfect when cooking for a big family. Many mention that cleaning is pretty easy thanks to the nonstick coating on the cooking surface. The biggest complaint seems to be how even the heat distribution is; some say it's great, while others feel it could be more uniform across the cooking surface.
Best mid-sized griddle: Chefman Electric Griddle
Chefman is a relatively new company in the kitchen appliance sector. Ralph Newhouse started reselling small electronics in 2009 but soon realized he'd rather make his own. That's when he started Chefman, a brand that sells a variety of kitchen products like air fryers, blenders, "everything makers," and electric griddles.
The Chefman electric griddle comes in two sizes: 10 inches by 16 inches and 10 inches by 20 inches. The nonstick surface and drip tray make it easy to cook healthy meals and reduce the grease and oil, and the griddle surface is also dishwasher-safe. The temperature control ranges from 200 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, allowing you to cook everything from crispy bacon to homemade hashbrowns.
Reviewers say the Chefman griddle is highly convenient, as it heats quickly and evenly. They also really appreciate the relatively low price and that the cooking surface is dishwasher safe. While most say it's pretty durable, a few mention that the drip tray gets knocked loose if the griddle is at any sort of angle.
Best for small spaces: Presto Liddle Griddle mini-griddle
Many of the griddles on this list so far have been pretty sizable, which is great if you're cooking for several people. If you're looking for something more compact, however, you can't go wrong with the Presto Liddle Griddle. This adorable mini griddle is just 8 ½ by 10 ½ inches, perfect for a college dorm or your next camping trip.
Despite the small size, this griddle still comes with most of the features typical of a Presto griddle, including a PFAS-free, nonstick ceramic cooking surface, Control Master heat control, and a built-in grease tray. The entire unit is fully immersible with the heat control removed, making cleanup easy, and the heavy-cast aluminum base is nearly warp-proof.
Most people who purchased the Presto Liddle Griddle did so specifically because of the compact size. They love that it doesn't take up much counter space and say it's great for small meals. They also like that it heats up quickly and, perhaps due to the small size, heats evenly. Several reviewers mention that they appreciate that it's super easy to clean as well.
Most sustainable: Greenlife Healthy Griddle
Greenlife is a company dedicated to making cute, eco-friendly products free of forever chemicals like PFAS and PFOA. In addition to cookware and bakeware, Greenlife manufactures a range of small kitchen appliances, including its Healthy Griddle. This extra-large griddle is 20 inches by 10 inches, big enough to cook for the whole family. The cooking surface uses a ceramic non-stick coating instead of forever chemicals, offering a healthier alternative that's still easy to clean. The drip tray is removable, making it easy to clean as well, and the stay-cool base allows you to move and adjust the griddle without getting burned. This griddle comes in pastel pink, turquoise, and black, and all options are also free from lead and cadmium.
Customers appreciate the cute color options, but what they love most is that the griddle doesn't use chemicals that can be harmful to the health of people or pets. Reviewers say that although it doesn't use a typical nonstick coating like Teflon, the ceramic nonstick works great and makes cleaning up a breeze. Most are happy with the size and say it cooks pretty evenly, although some disagree and say there are definite uneven spots on the cooking surface.
Best for large groups: Presto 22-inch Electric Slimline Griddle
The Presto 22-inch Electric Slimline Griddle is different from most of the other Presto griddles on this list because it doesn't have a cool-touch base. Instead, this griddle is built to have a low profile, making it a great buffet server and also making it easier to store. That doesn't mean it's small, though; the cooking surface is one of the largest on this list, at 22 inches by 13 inches. It also still includes cool-touch handles as well as a heavy cast aluminum base, slide-out drip tray, and Control Master heat control. The cooking surface has a ceramic, PFAS-free nonstick coating and the whole unit is submersible in water with the heat control removed.
Most customers raved about the size, saying they love the surface area they have to work with, but a few warn that it's not well-suited for smaller kitchen setups. They also say it heats quickly and evenly. Many point out that they appreciate the lack of a plastic base, as this reduces the chances of parts cracking and breaking. However, a few mentioned they had issues getting the drip tray to stay in place.
Best value: bella 10 x 20 Electric Griddle with Warming Tray
Bella is known for making stylish but affordable kitchen appliances, including air fryers, blenders, toasters, and griddles. The brand's 10-inch x 20-inch Electric Griddle with Warming Tray comes in a soothing oatmeal color and includes cool-touch handles, a backstop for easy flipping, and a dishwasher-safe warming tray. The cooking surface is made with the brand's EverGood Ceramic Nonstick Coating, which is made without PFAS, PFOA, PTFE, lead, and cadmium. It's also a great deal, typically retailing for just $34.98, at least $10 less than other griddles of the same size.
Customers say that this griddle is a great value, as the low price doesn't stop it from heating quickly and evenly. The brand's EverGood coating works great, as reviewers say nothing sticks to it and it makes the griddle easy to clean. Most are pretty happy with the size and say it's fairly simple to use. A few had issues with the drip tray breaking more quickly than they would have expected.
Best splurge: Zojirushi Gourmet Sizzler
Based in Japan, Zojirushi is a brand focused on creating high-quality kitchen appliances. The company, now over a century old, started off manufacturing glass-lined vacuum bottles. While they still manufacture vacuum-insulated products, they've also branched out to things like rice cookers, coffee makers, and other countertop devices.
Zojirushi's Gourmet Sizzler Electric Griddle is about $100 more than a typical griddle, but it's made with thought and precision. The 19 by 22.5-inch cooking surface is made with a durable, easy-to-clean titanium and ceramic-enhanced triple-layer nonstick coating. The design puts safety first, with a low-profile cooking plate that sits inside the body guard to protect the user from getting burned. It includes a lid to speed up cooking and a convenient stainless steel spatula. The temperature control ranges from 176 to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, and both the body guard and cooking plate can be fully submerged in water for cleaning.
Reviewers say that the extra price is totally worth it, as this griddle distributes heat evenly across the cooking plate. They also mention that the cooking surface, in addition to being nonstick, is also scratch-resistant, meaning you're not going to accidentally scrape the coating off the first time you make basic buttermilk pancakes. Others say they like the size and appreciate that the griddle is easy to clean.
Best for easy storage: Presto 22-inch Electric Griddle
One of the most frustrating things about keeping a griddle in the kitchen is that it can be really awkward to store. They're wide and kind of deep, and often don't fit well in cupboards or drawers. If the sides are smooth and the feet aren't too large, you can sometimes slide them in vertically, but that isn't always the case.
Enter the Presto 22-inch Electric Griddle With Removable Handles. Designed for easy storage, the left and right sides each have a piece with a handle and feet that's easy to remove when it's time to put the griddle away. Outside of that, this large griddle offers all the other conveniences of Presto products, like the nonstick ceramic coating, Control Master heat control, heavy cast aluminum base, and slide-out drip tray.
In the reviews, customers love the convenience of the removable handles, saying it makes this griddle easy to clean and store. But there are other features they appreciate as well: it heats quickly, is a great size, and the non-stick coating is highly convenient for cleanup. However, a few mention that the coating isn't perfect, and foods like eggs and meats tend to stick.
Best temperature control: Black Decker Family-Sized Electric Griddle
In 1992, Black + Decker added kitchen appliances to their portfolio, after making just power tools for about a decade. Today, they offer a range of products like toaster ovens, blenders, and griddles.
The brand's Family-Sized Electric Griddle features a removable probe that clicks and locks into place to prevent it from popping out while cooking. It ranges from 150 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, giving users a good range of temperatures for any type of cooking. It also includes a warming tray, which allows you to store cooked foods while you finish up the meal so everything comes out together at the perfect temperature. It also includes a non-stick cooking surface and a removable dip tray for easy cleanup.
Reviewers rave that this griddle heats up quickly and evenly, providing a consistent temperature across the cooking plate. They also say the non-stick surface and the warming tray are highly convenient and appreciate the ease of cleaning. Most are pretty happy with the size, but some felt it wasn't as big as the pictures made it look.
Most durable: Hamilton Beach Durathon Reversible Ceramic Griddle
Hamilton Beach is the largest manufacturer of kitchen appliances in the U.S. The company's origins trace back to 1910, and quality, affordable kitchen appliances have always been their specialty. Their products range from blenders to slow cookers to food processors to, of course, griddles.
Of the several different griddles the brand offers, customers particularly like the Durathon Reversible Ceramic Griddle. The brand's nonstick Durathon ceramic surface is four times more durable than traditional nonstick, is free of PFTE and PFOA, and won't crack or peel. The griddle lifts off the base for easy cleaning and the reversible design lets you adjust the cord access to either side, so you can plug it into the most convenient outlet. The cooking surface, drip tray, and base are all dishwasher-safe as long as the cord is removed.
The Durathon coating is a hit with customers, as many love how durable and nonstick the coating makes the griddle. Customers also mention that despite the durability, it's still relatively lightweight. They like the size and say cleanup is a breeze, but some say they feel that the heat isn't distributed evenly.
Methodology
I own the Dash griddle on this list, and we use it several times a month. I've had it for a few years and was excited to see what other griddles are a hit with customers today. To find the best griddles according to reviews, I compared reviews for each griddle across at least three different sites including Amazon and Walmart, amongst others, and chose options that had an average of at least 4.5 stars. I looked at features that people tended to really like and assessed what made each top-rated griddle special to find the superlatives for each option. I also highlighted what customers thought each grill could improve on.