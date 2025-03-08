The 13 Best Griddles, According To Reviews

Electric griddles are nifty kitchen devices that include a heated, flat surface for cooking. They're most commonly used to make breakfast foods like pancakes, french toast, bacon, and omelets. However, the versatile nature of the broad surface of a griddle makes it great for other food items, including tortillas and hot dogs. Unfortunately, though, some of these appliances aren't as convenient as they should be, because not all griddles are good griddles.

Though early versions of the griddle were made from brick, stone, or clay, today cultures worldwide have their own versions of this type of cooking plate. Many people prefer electric griddles to simple plates, as the electric versions heat themselves and don't have to be positioned over a large heating element. There are several different electric griddles on the market today, and we've scoured reviews to find the very best ones — which is something we'll discuss more at the end of this article. From the best for handling grease to the most sustainable, these are our top griddle picks.