The Absolute Best Electric Ovens On The Market, According To Reviews
It's not uncommon to feel a bit overwhelmed when shopping for electric oven models. After all, this type of oven has become an increasingly popular appliance for a myriad of reasons. A growth in more compact living spaces, for instance, calls for similarly compact appliances, a goal more feasible to achieve with electric options. Advanced electric oven models are also well known for incorporating "smart" tech features and producing more evenly heated meals due to their ability for precise temperature control. This capability can make a big difference in baking and dishes where even heating is important to the overall taste and texture.
Now, for some background on electric ovens: Electric ovens were officially invented in 1891 when the Carpenter Electric Heating Manufacturing Company was exploring options for expanding the use of electric technologies in daily life. As the 20th century wore on, the growth of electricity in the average American's household made the adoption of electric ovens a more viable option. The surge in suburban development and home ownership after World War II then made electric ovens a standard in many households. Today, electric ovens are used more than their gas counterparts in many parts of the world, including regions where electricity is more accessible, affordable, and reliable. Their popularity has led to an explosion in different brands, models, and features that can make selecting the right one surprisingly difficult.
When it comes to shopping for your next electric oven, there are a host of features and capabilities to keep in mind. We curated this list of the best electric ovens available on the market based on consumer ratings and reviews pulled from various websites, so refer to these 10 top-rated selections to simplify your search for the ideal oven model.
Best air fryer: GE 30-in. 5-Burner Slide-In Electric Convection Range
Air frying uses rapid air circulation and consistent heat to mimic the effect of frying food. It tends to be a healthier option than actually cooking items in oil. That's why the GE 30-inch Slide-In Electric Convection Range is a great option for shoppers looking for electric ovens with a quick and strong air fryer. When air frying, the circulation of hot air creates a convection effect around the food, and this high-powered movement ensures even cooking and effectively crisps the outer edges of each item in the oven. Using the air-fry mode can be more energy efficient than running the oven at a higher temperature for longer periods of time. It's also a faster method of heating up frozen meals or leftovers.
The GE model is lauded by reviewers for its No-Preheat Air Fry feature that easily browns foods without using cooking oil. With little to no wait time before the oven warms up, the air fryer offers a fast, even, and healthy option for busy households looking for a quick meal. Without the hassle of preheating, cooking becomes more streamlined for snacks, side dishes, or entire entrées. The oven's air frying feature also has a larger capacity for bigger amounts of food, which is a benefit that separate, smaller air fryers don't have.
Easiest to clean: Whirlpool 30-in. 5-Burner Element Single Oven Electric Range
There are few things less appetizing than a dirty stovetop or oven. The Whirlpool 30-inch 5 Burner Element Single Oven Electric Range addresses this specific problem with its easy-to-clean material and built-in features that help keep it squeaky clean. Dirty ovens are known to harbor grease, food residue, and burnt particles, which — beyond just being gross — lead to the growth of bacteria, unpleasant odors, and food contamination. Built-up grime can even interfere with heat distribution and essentially negate one of the benefits of having an electric oven in the first place. Clean ovens are also more efficient ovens, which is never a bad thing when it comes to utility bills.
The Whirlpool's glass cooktop is praised by online purchasers for being easy to clean. Additionally, the fingerprint-resistant finish helps the surface look good without frequent wiping. The oven's self-clean cycle is also viewed as particularly effective. By using intense heat to incinerate food debris and grease, the self-cleaning feature allows users to easily wipe the remaining ash away after each cycle is completed. Adjustable options also allow cooks to choose how intense they want the automated cleaning process to be based on the amount of build-up in the oven.
Best cooktop: Bosch 800 Series 30-in. 5-Burner Slide-In Electric Convection Oven
There's not a lot of good in owning a great-cooking electric oven without a high-quality stovetop to match. The good news? You don't have to worry about that issue with the Bosch 800 Series 30-inch 5 Burner Slide-In Electric Convection Oven. Modern induction stove tops differ from their electric cousins by using electromagnetic energy to heat cookware directly. They also have faster cooking times and more consistent temperature control due to the direct transfer of energy from the heat source to the cookware, which makes cooking on one quicker than other methods.
When it comes to the Bosch 800, the 30-inch range is praised by reviewers for offering electric burners that cut down on cooking mistakes and produce evenly heated dishes. The burners themselves heat up efficiently, and visually appealing design certainly doesn't hurt either. The oven's cooktop is also viewed by users as fairly easy to clean, along with offering precise temperature control to ensure even heating. That said, some users report issues with the high touch sensitivity of the control panel and knobs, which may take some time to get used to. Customers describe the entire appliance as high quality and reliable — two attributes that are universally desirable when making expensive household purchases.
Sleekest design: Frigidaire Professional Wall Oven
Good design is something that's difficult to overemphasize, and the Frigidaire Professional 30-inch Electric Wall Oven is an example for why the concept is so important. On the whole, a well-designed electric oven is easier for most users to operate than gas ovens, particularly when it comes to households with members that possess varying degrees of cooking skill, including families or roommates. Thoughtfully designed appliances also tend to incorporate various technologies and materials that improve energy efficiency for electric oven and stovetop cooking. With the added benefit of reducing energy costs, this consideration is a boon for the environment and lowers the electric oven's overall carbon footprint.
The Frigidaire integrates multiple advanced functionalities into one design, including Bake, Air Fry, and No Preheat. This decision is, by and large, a good thing, but reviewers do caution that figuring out some of the features can require a minor learning curve. Other users also note that the timer settings and the touch sensitivity of the light panel can be finicky. However, most users are satisfied with their purchase and laud the Total Convection system that enables various cooking modes like Air Fry and Steam. With a stainless steel finish and manual dials, the Frigidaire model is a practical, attractive, and well-constructed option for shoppers.
Best smart features: Samsung 30 in. 4-Burner Slide-In Induction Range with Air Fry
The move toward smart gadgets in the common household has definitely impacted the kitchen. Specifically, the Samsung 30-inch 4-Burner Slide-In Induction Range with Air Fry represents the current state of the union for smart features in electric ovens and hints at future capabilities. In general, smart features like Wi-Fi connectivity allow users to control and monitor their ovens remotely via a synced mobile app. Pre-programmed recipes, cooking tips, and additional guidance can also make meal prep easier for individuals with minimal cooking experience.
Samsung's oven includes the much desired Wi-Fi connectivity, which enables remote control features via the SmartThings app. Users can monitor the cooking process and adjust settings like temperature and time. The app also allows for a remote check of the oven's status via smartphone, a capability that is reassuring for individuals who are always worried about whether they've accidentally left the oven on before leaving the house. While some users didn't take to the size and layout of the burners, which they say leads to uneven cooking, most reviewers praised the oven's versatile modes, including air frying and convection, along with its lightning-fast heat-up times.
Most versatile: KitchenAid 6.4 cu. ft. Electric Convection Range
In this day and age, it's critical for electric ovens to be versatile in accommodating a wide range of cooking needs. That's why the KitchenAid 6.4 cu. ft. Electric Convection Range checks so many boxes when being used for both everyday needs and specialized culinary techniques. Versatile ranges allow users to roast, bake, steam, and broil with easy setting changes that mitigate mistakes and allow for quick conversions between different modes of cooking. Customizable models typically include spacious oven racks ideal for holiday dinners, allowing multiple dishes to be prepared all at once.
When it comes to the versatility of the KitchenAid's range, customers loved its five heating elements, which allowed for highly customized cooking options. Different burner sizes can accommodate a wide range of cookware, while a dual-ring element provides the ability to toggle between small and large cooking zones. This allows at-home chefs to prepare dishes that call for different heat levels at the same time on the same stovetop. The warming zone is another win, as it automatically keeps food on low heat while other dishes continue cooking. In addition to the flexible stovetop, the KitchenAid appliance features a large-capacity oven with plenty of space for preparing big meals, multiple dishes, or outsized items like a turkey. You can also adjust recipes to make use of the oven's convection capability, which also receives significant online praise because it ensures that all racks cook food evenly.
Most economical: Hotpoint 30-in. 4-Burner Element Electric Range
Although everybody loves the occasional flashy element thrown in with their kitchen decor, electric ovens containing relatively basic features that consistently work and require little maintenance are standard requirements for the average buyer. That's why the Hotpoint 30-inch 4-Burner Element Electric Range wins the award for the "Most Economical" of models on the market, as of 2025. The proliferation of different choices in the electric oven category can make it challenging for shoppers to identify an option that isn't made cheaply and possesses all the critical functionality that make the purchase of such an appliance necessary.
For this reason, Hotpoint's model is applauded as a great choice for more budget-conscious consumers. Since this electric oven lacks some of the high-end features that drum up prices on its competitors, shoppers benefit from getting everything necessary they need without having to pay for additional bells and whistles. As reviewers indicate, these characteristics make the Hotpoint a strong consideration for renters and condo owners needing to effectively furnish their units without breaking the bank. At its core, sticking to the basics makes this model a great option for every type of household.
Most spacious: Thor Kitchen Gordon Ramsay Series 36-in. Freestanding Electric Range
Although it's not necessarily the first thing that comes to mind when shopping for electric ovens, the concept of spaciousness is actually quite important. The Thor Kitchen Gordon Ramsay Series 36-inch Freestanding Electric Range shines in this sense. Wider ovens can handle oversized cookware — including large baking trays, roasting pans, and massive casserole dishes — that may be difficult to fit into the interiors of smaller peers. Similarly, roomier spaces allow for multiple entrées or sides to be cooked simultaneously. Spacious ovens also provide better airflow, which helps with more even heat distribution throughout all its contents.
At 36 inches, Thor Kitchen's Gordon Ramsay model is much wider than others like it on the market. As a result, reviewers recognize that the oven is a great choice for hosting large family or friend meals. The luxury oven's interior aesthetic is also beautiful, as it showcases a warm blue tone that elevates the sense of luxury associated with the model. Outside of its roominess, customers enjoy the precision of the range's heat adjustment, the tilt control panel, and the even heat distribution.
Best aesthetics: LG 6.3 cu. ft. Smart True Convection InstaView Electric Range
For kitchens old and recently renovated, aesthetics matter. The LG 6.3 cu. ft. Smart True Convection InstaView Electric Range is an optimal solution for consumers wanting a good-looking electric oven that performs at a high level. In many ways, modern electric ovens are seen as centerpiece appliances for newly redesigned kitchens. From the standpoint of a manufacturer, better-looking appliances can also significantly influence consumers' purchasing choices, particularly when it comes to functionality, efficiency, and style.
That's why it's so notable that online reviewers laud the LG model's sleek design and gorgeous cobalt blue interior. This intentional color choice matches the overall exterior aesthetics of the electric oven, all of which adds up to an uncommonly gorgeous design for a common household appliance. Other purchasers call out the oven's InstaView feature as being a particularly noteworthy and positive addition. With a sleek design aesthetic of its own, the InstaView allows users to knock twice on the glass front of the oven door to light up the interior. Once the interior lights come up, cooks can check on their meal's progress without needing to open the oven door, which is a safer and more convenient option of determining how close dishes are to being done (i.e., internal heat isn't dissipated when the door is open). On the whole, this feature is both helpful and beautiful, an overall dichotomy recognized by fans of the LG.
Best all-around quality: Miele 30-inch Electric Single Wall Oven
From cleanliness to attractiveness, it is extremely easy to go down the rabbit hole of the latest and greatest features, colors, and brands within the electric oven space. One way to avoid that particular headache is to go with a vetted option that scores high in all categories of concern to consumers. So, if you're somebody who is looking for a model with a little bit of everything, the Miele 30-Inch Electric Single Wall Oven should be your go-to selection.
This Miele model is a winner for many reasons, one of them being its low-stress maintenance needs. Reviewers recognized the oven for its Clean Touch Steel and CleanGlass door features, both of which make cleaning a breeze. Similarly, the oven's self-cleaning function converts residue into ash for a quick wipe around impacted areas. Elegant designs, flexible setting adjustments, and simple installation also make this model a favorite among critics. Excellent performance in baking tasks and even browning indicate that the Miele is a great option for professional-level and amateur cooks alike. Additionally, the oven's durability and efficiency are regularly praised by online reviewers.
Methodology
When identifying the best electric ranges on the market, it made sense to cull from a variety of websites featuring reviews of the appliances in question. This ranking includes an analysis of customer reviews that appear on Target, Best Buy, Home Depot, Amazon, and Lowe's. After identifying which appliances carried the most 5-star reviews, we pulled specific information from multiple write-ups that categorized the oven as "excellent."
Reviews that expressed a similar consumer sentiment more than once became strongly considered for inclusion onto this list. In many cases, these frequently cited features determined the unofficial "winners" for each category. The "best all-around quality" award went to the oven model that customers described as possessing multiple particularly strong and desirable attributes.
Shopping for electric ovens doesn't need to be inherently challenging or stressful. If you have a plan for differentiating between various features, models, and sizes, you'll be able to identify the right model for your household's needs. Just be careful — your new oven might very well be considered the best on the block. If that's the case, your home just might become the new go-to epicenter for family and neighborhood meals!