The Absolute Best Toaster Ovens Money Can Buy, According To Reviews

Toasting bread is not a new phenomenon — in fact, it's been done over open fires for centuries. People used to toast bread on hot rocks to preserve loaves and prevent mold growth. The first commercial toaster you could buy was a primitive cage-like device with a heating element that was first sold in 1909. Once pre-sliced bread became a thing, toasters were thought of as the time-saving kitchen device of the future. What might people at the beginning of the 20th century have thought if they could see today's versatile toaster ovens?

If you're looking for a toaster oven today, you have the option to buy a multi-use appliance that can do so much more than toast bread. For example, there are toaster ovens with special bagel-toasting settings where only the top of the bagel is toasted while the bottom is warmed. You can also air fry in many toaster ovens. Some even come with temperature probes to roast whole chickens to perfection.

There's also size and shape to consider. Do you want a compact device for a small space or are you looking for something to serve as a second oven? Whatever your needs, your budget, or your style, there are many products out there — so many, in fact, that deciding which one to go for can be tricky. We've made things a little easier for you by hunting down the toaster ovens with the best reviews.