The Overlooked Tomato Type That Your Salads Are Begging For

If you want to incorporate more fruits and vegetables into your diet or explore more plant-forward dishes, one of the easiest ways to achieve either is through salads. Often disregarded as a bland and boring serving of leaves, salads are actually a fantastic way to eat balanced and nourishing meals without missing out on bold flavors. Quite like how a base of leafy greens serves as a foundation to build upon, tomatoes are among the most popular inclusions in salads, bringing a delightful sweet and tangy burst of freshness. However, there seems to be one particular type of tomato that rose to a must-have status in American kitchens, thanks to '90s television, that might not be getting the airtime it deserves in salads.

Behold, the umami-packed sun-dried tomatoes, which, in addition to adding a satisfying chewy textural component, also bring an intense, concentrated sweet and savory flavor that will elevate every bite of your salad. It's no wonder that sun-dried tomatoes are one of Ina Garten's go-to ingredients to avoid lackluster pasta salads. If you want to make your own sun-dried tomatoes, the old school method requires dehydrating the tomatoes out in the sun, which is a very time-consuming ordeal, to say the least. But, in only a fraction of the time, you can easily make your own sun-dried tomatoes in the oven or air fryer, or make it even easier by taking the store-bought route.