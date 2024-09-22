The Flavor-Packed Ingredients Ina Garten Uses To Avoid Boring Pasta Salad

For today's picnic goers, the pasta salad of past generations has a definitively bad rap. Limp noodles wilting beneath unseasoned dressing should and will be bypassed for the plate of watermelon or, better yet, the drinks cooler. But discerning chefs have seen what incurious consumers have not. Pasta salad is ready for a revolution. With a dash of creativity and a pinch of out-of-the-box thinking, what was bland and boring can be fabulous and flavor-packed. Just ask culinary icon Ina Garten, who demonstrated her technique in an episode of her show "Barefoot Contessa" posted on YouTube. Her pasta salad recipe reflects a surprising perspective: Namely, that pasta need not be the star of pasta salad. It is simply the vehicle that allows other flavorful ingredients like punchy tomatoes, sharp cheese, and zippy dressing to shine.

Advertisement

Still, you'll want to prep your perfectly blank noodle canvas with a few essential steps. First, pick the right pasta shape (and always opt for dried over fresh since it won't fall apart as easily). Garten suggests fusilli, but any shape with nooks and crannies for the dressing to hold on to will suffice. Next, be sure to sufficiently salt your pasta water, as this is where most bland, pasta-based food crimes begin. Cook the pasta to your desired firmness and do not rinse. Rinsing will remove the helpful starches that your dressing will want cling to. Plus, as Garten explains, "the pasta should still be warm and then it absorbs all the flavors."