Use The Oil From Your Sun-Dried Tomatoes For An Easy Flavor Booster

Sweet, tangy sun-dried tomatoes add flavor and chewy texture to pasta, soup, and proteins. You can make sun-dried tomatoes in the oven or the air fryer at home, but if you're going the store-bought route, don't leave out the oil. Sun-dried tomatoes are sold either dry or oil-packed. Which option you pick up at the grocery store mostly comes down to personal preference, but it's worth noting that sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil serve a dual purpose. Turns out, the oil is just as good as the tomatoes.

If you've been fishing out the tomatoes to make sauces and appetizers, but are neglecting the rich, savory oil filling the jar, you're missing out on half of the flavor. You should absolutely be using the oil for drizzling, dressing, and dipping. Use the oil packed in a jar of sun-dried tomatoes to dress up salads, prepare eggs, pep up pasta, and reduce waste. The entire container tastes like sunny, summer bounty.