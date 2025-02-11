The Tomato Twist Your Mashed Potatoes Need

Fluffy, buttery mashed potatoes are beloved for many reasons. They're easy to make, require only a few inexpensive ingredients, and taste delicious on their own (or at least with a little salt and pepper). But one of the best things about mashed potatoes is that they offer an almost completely blank canvas for experimentation. As soon as you've perfected the way you cook mashed potatoes, you can start throwing in flavorful favorites like roasted garlic and miso, brown butter, or even sour cream, to name a few. However, tomatoes might just be the perfect unexpected twist that takes your mild, creamy mashed potatoes to heights you've never even considered.

Now, no one's asking you to slice or dice a chilled, raw tomato on top of your potatoes. Think instead about the tart-sweet flavor that ketchup adds to hash browns or tomato-based hot sauce brings to roasted potatoes. When you strongly concentrate a tomato's flavors, they become a potato's best friend. That's why sun-dried tomatoes are the perfect mashed potato upgrade.

Sun-dried tomatoes are fresh tomatoes that have been dried out by the sun (go figure), or the oven, an air fryer, or a dehydrator. After releasing most of their water content, the tomatoes are then packed in oil, sometimes alongside a few spices, to make them shelf-stable. Like tomato paste, sun-dried tomatoes are a great cooking shortcut for introducing powerful tomato flavor. Plus, you can even make sun-dried tomatoes at home.