9 Growing Restaurant Chains You're About To See Everywhere

Successful restaurant chains don't just suddenly appear overnight. They start with one location on a city's outskirts, then move to the inner city, and eventually open in a strip mall space that was once a hair salon — and before you know it, they're everywhere. But when does a restaurant actually become a chain? It's not necessarily when it has thousands of locations, as you might think. In fact, those four small cafes in your town under the same name can be considered a chain, even though it's a long way from reaching Starbucks-level revenues. You probably don't think of multinational chains as having humble beginnings, but there are many successful franchises where patrons can still visit the original locations to see where it all started.

Of course, not all successful chain restaurants are globe-spanning, and some remain U.S.-only regional gems, such as In-N-Out Burger. Whatever the case, chain restaurants often take off for good reason: they make great food and are accessible. Here, we examine nine growing restaurant chains that have a ton of momentum behind them and are sure to sprout up in your neck of the woods soon, if they haven't done so already.