You Can Still Dine At These 13 Chain Restaurants' Original Locations

Fast-food and casual-dining chains are so woven into the fabric of American life that it's easy to forget they all started somewhere else. While we're used to going to the nearest location, there's a unique thrill in visiting the spot where it all began. Imagine eating a donut at the very first Dunkin', or biting into a burrito at the first Chipotle. Some die-hard fans will go out of their way to travel to a chain's flagship, extending road trips, or traveling to a location with the specific intent of eating at the inaugural spot.

These founding locations are more than just restaurants; they're time capsules preserving those early days of brands whose futures were largely unknown. Elements lost to franchising or corporate standardization may still be preserved in these locations. Some maintain original decor and menu items, while others have evolved with the times. Most companies celebrate the historical significance of their first establishments with museums, or adorn walls with old photos and memorabilia. All the chains on our list, with varying levels of renovations over the years, still operate at the location where they first opened, providing a tangible connection to their past.