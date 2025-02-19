When Does A Restaurant Become A Chain?

The phrase "restaurant chain" likely evokes images of global icons like McDonald's, Starbucks, and Subway. These fast casual establishments each operate roughly a mind-boggling 40,000 locations throughout the world, with more or less the same menu and branding throughout the world. To be considered a chain, having this many locations is not needed; aside from size, ownership and operations are also factored in. So, at what point does a restaurant transition into a chain?

Numerically speaking, a restaurant business is considered a chain if it operates four or more locations using the same brand. For example, if a sandwich shop had six locations throughout a region, it would be considered a chain. If a sandwich shop had three locations, and then the business opened two coffee shops using a different name, it would not be a chain, even if it had the same owners. Chains can operate in a single city or region, throughout the country, or globally.

Chain restaurants are most commonly associated with fast food, or quick service restaurants, like In-N-Out. However, it's possible for sit-down, full-service restaurants to also be chains, like Cheesecake Factory and P.F. Chang's. To streamline production and ensure that the fries you eat in California taste the same as a chain location in Florida, chains make use of the same suppliers to guarantee consistency.