10 Facts About In-N-Out's Burger Only A Fanatic Would Know

In-N-Out Burger — the name alone evokes images of perfectly wrapped, juicy burgers, crispy French fries, creamy milkshakes, and a California sunset. This fast food burger chain has been flipping patties and serving customers with a smile since 1948. For many native Californians, it's an iconic, nostalgic pleasure that's been a staple in their fast food chain rotation. One of the first things a native Californian will ask another is the crucial question: what's your go-to In-N-Out order? Whether it's a double-double with no pickles or a protein-style with extra onions, most people will agree it's one of the best fast food joints to grab a burger.

For the true fanatics, though, In-N-Out is more than a fast-food chain. The hidden secrets and facts of the West Coast chain run much deeper than the average cheeseburger connoisseur might know, with a history of quirky traditions, innovative inventions, secret menu items, and a jargon all its own. If you want an insider's scoop on this beloved fast food chain, you might want to read these 10 facts about In-N-Out Burger that only a fanatic would know.