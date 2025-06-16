The Bar Food Favorite That Dates Back To Medieval France
Among the champions of snacks and appetizers sits the beloved mozzarella stick. Because it's so easy to make and consume, not to mention incredibly tasty, it's often cited as one of the best appetizers at bars and restaurants like Chili's. With such a timeless popularity, it begs the question of where mozzarella sticks came from in the first place. Like many things in food history, the answer is complicated. However, the dots of the mozzarella stick's origin can be connected throughout the world's history. In fact, the popular restaurant appetizer can be traced in many forms, stretching as far back as France in the Middle Ages.
While it might seem logical to think that mozzarella sticks originated in Italy, even that theory has holes in it. Certainly there was an Italian influence in America via immigrants who brought pizza and all of its ingredients, including mozzarella cheese. From there, it's easy to assume early Italian-Americans were the masterminds behind the deep-fried staple; however, the first evidence of what would become mozzarella sticks can actually be found in "Le Ménagier de Paris," a "women's guide" from Medieval France. While its "advice" on cooking and other topics can be otherwise dismissed, what we can thank it for is the recipe for "pipefarce." The side dish greatly resembles the modern-day mozzarella stick, as it calls for cheese rolled in a batter of wine, eggs, flour, and salt. It's then fried in oil or beef marrow before serving.
Facts tell the truth behind mozzarella sticks
From here, the truth gets murkier the deeper you dive. Flashing forward to 1976, Frank Baker, a Wisconsinite cheese maker, is commonly credited with inventing string cheese. Considering that these are essentially the modern mozzarella stick minus the breading and being deep-fried, one could assume that this was its predecessor. However, additional evidence suggests that cheese sticks, like string cheese, were a portable food innovation by cheesemongers in Medieval Central Europe. While no one denies that the Bakers are certainly leaders in their industry, the latter makes more sense. This is especially true when considering that the information in "Le Ménagier de Paris" predates their success.
No one's entirely sure how mozzarella sticks got here. Despite this, we can at least thank France for the miracle of mozzarella sticks based on the evidence available. What we can also be sure of is that the cheesy, crispy appetizer isn't going anywhere. Following a boom in the 1980s when they were introduced to the masses by restaurants like TGI Friday's and Applebee's, mozzarella sticks gained a popularity that's seen in the modern day. Outside of restaurants, fans can find them easily accessible premade in the frozen section of many grocery stores or enjoy them homemade with an air fryer.