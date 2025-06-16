The Bar Food Favorite That Dates Back To Medieval France

Among the champions of snacks and appetizers sits the beloved mozzarella stick. Because it's so easy to make and consume, not to mention incredibly tasty, it's often cited as one of the best appetizers at bars and restaurants like Chili's. With such a timeless popularity, it begs the question of where mozzarella sticks came from in the first place. Like many things in food history, the answer is complicated. However, the dots of the mozzarella stick's origin can be connected throughout the world's history. In fact, the popular restaurant appetizer can be traced in many forms, stretching as far back as France in the Middle Ages.

While it might seem logical to think that mozzarella sticks originated in Italy, even that theory has holes in it. Certainly there was an Italian influence in America via immigrants who brought pizza and all of its ingredients, including mozzarella cheese. From there, it's easy to assume early Italian-Americans were the masterminds behind the deep-fried staple; however, the first evidence of what would become mozzarella sticks can actually be found in "Le Ménagier de Paris," a "women's guide" from Medieval France. While its "advice" on cooking and other topics can be otherwise dismissed, what we can thank it for is the recipe for "pipefarce." The side dish greatly resembles the modern-day mozzarella stick, as it calls for cheese rolled in a batter of wine, eggs, flour, and salt. It's then fried in oil or beef marrow before serving.