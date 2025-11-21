The Hands-Down Best Brewery Tours In The US

With thousands of breweries scattered across the U.S., beer lovers have no shortage of places to get a taste of some seriously good beer. Even better, many breweries welcome guests into the facilities to see how the beer is made, from milling to fermentation and packaging. For beer geeks, it's a great way to see how certain breweries use unique processes to give the beer distinctive flavors. And for casual drinkers, it's just cool to see how things work behind the scenes. But with so many brewery tours on offer, which ones are worth going out of your way for?

Certain breweries consistently earn accolades for their lively tours that go well beyond just a quick walk-through. Some have striking facilities that are impressive all on their own. Others are steeped in history, and many offer great storytelling that gives you in-depth insights into how the beer and the brewery came to be. To narrow down which tours are true gems, we pored over recent reviews and took note of awards and praise from national publications. If you want a bit of background to go along with your freshly brewed beer, these are the absolute best brewery tours in the U.S.