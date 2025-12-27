9 Tips You Need When Cooking Green Bean Casserole

When it comes to ultimate holiday dishes, few can hold a candle to the iconic green bean casserole. No Thanksgiving or Christmas meal would be complete without this oozing, gooey dish of deliciousness made from just a few humble ingredients, namely green beans, cream of mushroom soup, and fried onions. Invented in 1955 by Campbell's recipe supervisor Dorcas Reilly, this recipe is the ultimate expression of American ingenuity, frugality, and a can-do attitude.

While the classic recipe for green bean casserole can still be found on Campbell's website, chefs and home cooks alike have continued to perfect this dish, elaborating on the original and developing various tips and tricks to enhance it. I am no exception to this rule — as a professional chef, I have fine tuned my recipe, incorporating fresh green beans, homemade mushroom soup, and even making my own fried onions from scratch.

If you are planning on making this iconic dish to serve to friends and family while entertaining this holiday season, you may want to bust out your notepad and jot down some of these hacks. They may just change the way you make a green bean casserole forever.