Why Aluminum Foil Has 2 Different Sides, And When To Use Each

Aluminum foil is a staple in possibly every home kitchen in America. Foil hacks for hassle-free cooking abound, and so long as you don't make foil mistakes that compromise kitchen safety, it's a handy product to have on hand. But many home cooks fail to realize that foil contains multitudes. While it seems like a pretty straightforward product, you may notice that one side of the foil is shiny, while the other side is not so much. The reason for that is actually a straightforward but happy accident.

It all starts with how the foil is made in the first place. During the final stages of foil production, the sheets are rolled out super-thin. One of the steel rollers is polished, so the side of the foil that comes into contact with the polished roller emerges with a notable sheen, while the other side comes out dull.

When cooking with standard or heavy-duty foil, it doesn't matter which side faces up. But with nonstick versions, like Reynolds Wrap nonstick aluminum foil, the manufacturer recommends using it dull side up. This has nothing to do with the amount of surface sheen. The dull side is coated with a food-safe, nonstick coating, meaning you don't need added oils. If you're looking to avoid added oils or cooking sprays, it might be worth the additional cost for nonstick foil. Otherwise, the conventional aluminum foil with a spritz of cooking spray would do just fine. But the real benefits of aluminum foil have nothing to do with shiny versus dull sides.