Using The Wrong Kind Of Dish Might Be Ruining Your Casseroles

When you think of a casserole, you likely think of a blend of ingredients cooked and set in a large dish. It could be a loaded beef taco casserole, a vegetable-based broccoli and cheddar casserole, or even the star of your brunch table as a flavorful breakfast casserole. But the name of the dish doesn't actually come from what's in it. Rather, the name "casserole" comes from the idea that it's cooked in a casserole, which is a type of oven-safe dish. By not using the proper dish for this meal, you could dry it out or crack the baking dish and end up with a ruined meal.

If you're following a recipe, it should tell you what dish to use. One of the biggest mistakes when making a casserole is using the wrong sized dish. If it's too large for the ingredients, the pan will be shallow, and the casserole will dry out as it cooks. But if it's too small, those ingredients are piled high on top of each other, and it will take forever to cook through.