Swap Crackers For A Classic Chip When Topping Your Casseroles

A crust of crumbled crackers is a common topping for many casserole recipes. However, for certain dishes, such as a mock enchilada casserole or spicy TexMex mac and cheese, sprinkling on a tantalizing tickle of tortilla chips instead of a cracker crust works so much better. Tortilla chips bring all the things to the table that flavored crackers do — a crunch that the ears and teeth love and additional savory flavor — but in some cases, the crust of tortilla chips also makes certain recipes feel and taste more authentic.

For example, in Mexican, Tex-Mex, and other cuisines from the Americas, corn and corn chips play crucial roles in countless recipes. From a cuisine standpoint, it makes sense to add a crust of tortilla chips instead of cracker crumbs to casserole recipes.

However, using crumbled corn tortillas as a substitute for a cracker-based crust isn't limited to a certain type of cuisine. Adding a layer of crushed up corn chips may be just the thing you need to transform a ho-hum dish into next-level good. This swap works in this case because the sweet-and-savory flavors of the corn chips have always worked well with certain foods. For example, cauliflower, pumpkin, and beans perk up when paired with corn and corn chips, especially when you also add other ingredients such as some gooey melted cheese to the mix.