Why Dried Mushrooms Belong In Your Pantry

Even if you're just dipping your toes into the wide, wonderful world of cooking, you may have already been faced with the opportunity to use dried mushrooms versus their fresh counterparts. Although the produce section arguably has quite a selection of fresh fungi — from portobello to shiitakes to buttons and more — delving into dried may actually offer more variety for your cooking; and you may be able to more easily find (and afford) rarer types that tend to be seasonally-dependent.

Dried mushrooms are just that — dehydrated mushrooms that can be re-plumped for a recipe after a stint in some boiling water. They also have a more concentrated flavor than their fresh counterparts — think of them as those chicken bouillon cubes when compared with chicken stock. The texture is obviously a bit different than fresh, but depending on the recipe you're using them in, the flavor will be just the same, if not a bit more earthy. The best part about dried mushrooms is their longevity, which makes them a pantry staple. Whereas fresh mushrooms may only last two weeks in your refrigerator, dried mushrooms are shelf stable and can be kept in a cool, dark environment for three years. Just keep in mind that their flavor may diminish over time. The general rule for ratios when substituting fresh shrooms with dried is 3 ounces of dried for every pound of fresh.