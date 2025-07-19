Galangal Vs Ginger: Can You Substitute One For The Other?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Upon first glance, galangal and ginger may appear strikingly similar, both displaying a knob-like, tuberous root structure, a brownish skin, and pale, fibrous flesh. In fact, an alternate name for galangal is "Thai ginger." Their similarities don't end there. They belong to the Zingiberaceae family, a family of flowering plants and aromatic herbs that are frequently used in cuisines spanning Asia. Both are typically sliced, minced, or grated into a variety of traditional dishes, infusing every bite with bold, aromatic notes. Despite their somewhat close relation and culinary applications, there is enough to set them apart that makes swapping one rhizome with the other a tad tricky, depending on what you're making. Flavor-wise, ginger is less intense than galangal, featuring peppery, mildly spicy, subtly sweet, and warming notes. Galangal has a much sharper, citrusy flavor, with deep, earthy undertones.

If you are an avid connoisseur of curry, you may notice significant differences between Indian-style and Thai curries. In addition to other core ingredients, the former utilizes the slightly pungent ginger, while galangal is a key component in Thai cuisine. So, what happens if you're in the middle of a recipe and realize you only have one or the other on hand? Because of the notable differences in flavor profile, when swapping one for the other, you run the risk of either serving a dish that falls short, with muted flavors, or one that is aggressively overwhelming. However, some culinary hacks can come to the rescue, ensuring that your finished recipe hits the spot.