The Future Of Your Morning Cup Of Coffee Might Be Beanless

The future of coffee is in question. Reports suggest nearly 60% of the world's wild coffee species are facing the risk of extinction thanks in part to deforestation and climate change. In fact, wild arabica, which is among the most prominent coffee plants around the world and most likely the type of coffee you have in your pantry (it's also the only type of coffee bean Starbucks uses), is now an endangered species. The obvious solution is the nevertheless herculean feat of successfully combating the climate crisis, but that's far beyond the scope of our expertise. Instead, let's delve into how the beverage industry is responding to the need for a more sustainable alternative to coffee.

Chances are, there will be no beans involved in your morning cup of joe. Pioneers in the space are seeking innovative ways to recreate the experience of coffee, from the flavor and texture of the brew to its coveted pick-me-up potential. Voyage Foods, for example, has developed a proprietary blend of roasted chickpeas, rice hulls, and caffeine from green tea to provide an energizing boost — all at a fraction of the cost of conventional coffee production. On the other hand, Atomo is incorporating superfoods such as lion's mane mushrooms — the same mushroom used for a meaty, vegan steak — and animal-free collagen for purported additional benefits for the brain, gut, and skin.