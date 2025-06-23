There Is One Big Problem With Mushroom Coffee Everyone Seems To Overlook

The hunt for viable alternatives to coffee has been long standing, with the booming integration of caffeinated drinks like matcha across establishments beginning in the early 2000s, really shooting off in the United States around 2015. The purported benefits of matcha as an alternative to coffee primarily have to do with a more sustained, smooth energy boost as opposed to coffee's tendency to spike anxiety in many drinkers, which is why the hunt for natural drinks that give you the same boost as coffee is undying. If you like the flavor of coffee but not the way it impacts you, the virality of mushroom coffee may be for you.

Promoted as a coffee alternative whilst keeping the general taste — these alternatives contain on average, about half as much caffeine as a standard cup of coffee. Flavor and energy, of course, dramatically vary depending on blend and brand. With the sheer amount of variation, it can be hard to know where to begin. Thankfully, for our readers, we already went through and ranked mushroom coffee brands from worst to best. These variables aside, the main issue with mushroom coffee is the fact that it may be an "alternative" option, but it isn't truly a suitable replacement, in the sense that all cups are not created equal.

If you were to drink two to three cups of coffee a day, based on grams of caffeine alone you'd need to be drinking at least four to six cups of mushroom coffee in order to sustain the same amount of energy. Additionally, as the craze is still generally new on the popular market, there isn't enough conclusive research on humans as to whether or not the purported health benefits of these blends can actually assist the build up of immunity as advertised.