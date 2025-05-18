The Only Type Of Coffee Beans Starbucks Uses In Its Shops

Arabica trees grow in high altitudes, usually between 3,000 and 6,000 feet. The main exporter of these beans is Brazil, but areas such as Ethiopia and Colombia also have a hand in their growth. Starbucks buys beans from all of these regions. If you want to know where your cup's from, ask about your coffee's source country, since it tells you about its flavor. These environments typically experience vast changes in temperatures throughout the year; hot days are hot and cold nights are cold, which makes the beans grow slowly. While this might mean long waiting periods for harvesting, the benefit is that the beans have time to fully blossom in flavor. Every bean takes on a unique, complex taste. This reality also makes the beans more vulnerable to disease, so the price of arabica beans is usually higher than other varieties.

Starbucks could opt for a more manageable coffee bean, such as the easier-to-harvest robusta, but there's a difference between the arabica and canephora coffee species. Also called robusta, canephora trees produce more coffee beans and are less expensive, but the taste is often harsher than the delicate arabica. Type of beans aside, Starbucks's coffee has also been 99% ethically sourced since 2015. With such a large footprint in the coffee game, ethical adherence is just as important as the flavor of the arabica beans. If you want to know more, check out 10 secrets of Starbucks you'll wish you knew sooner.