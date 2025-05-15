The Meaty Mushroom You Should Be Using For Vegan Steak (Hint: It's Not Portobello)
If you think leaving animal-derived meat off your plates means skimping out on flavorful foods, think again. In fact, you can savor the familiar culinary traditions and classic dishes you know and love without any animal input. From turning oyster mushrooms into delectable plant-based chicken bites to using portobello mushrooms to deliver a bountiful burger, mushrooms are no stranger to being subjected to innovative cooking methods to replicate the experience of foods that have typically relied on animal-derived ingredients. When it comes to the satisfying sizzle of searing a cut of steak in a hot skillet, there is one mighty mushroom that reigns supreme. Lion's mane mushrooms, scientifically known as Hieracium erinaceus, have a characteristic appearance that justifies their common name. With a round, puff ball-like structure and fibrous surface that resembles a lion's mane, this particular variety of mushroom lends itself beautifully to the pressing and searing technique required to deliver a juicy, meaty, animal-free steak with remarkable texture.
Flavor-wise, lion's mane lacks the same earthy fungal flavor of portobello mushrooms, which is another popular swap for steak given its large, flat cap that makes for easy grilling and searing. However, it does have a sweeter, milder, and more delicate earthiness to it. Lion's mane mushrooms also have a more tender texture, while portobellos are firmer. Because of its comparably neutral profile, slight sweetness, and natural umami notes, lion's mane mushrooms offer a fantastic canvas to replicate the familiar flavor and texture of steak.
Unlike red meat, they are not classified as possibly carcinogenic either. On the contrary, they are reported to have multiple health-promoting properties, including anti-cancer benefits and positive effects on brain health. Bottom line, with these striking mushrooms, you can serve animal-free steak that is both delicious and nutritious.
How to prepare a mouthwatering mushroom steak
From over-washing your mushrooms to rushing the cooking process, there are plenty of common, yet easily fixable mushroom mistakes you need to stop making when it comes to a satisfying serving of fungi. For a satiating steak that centers the marvels of lion's mane mushrooms, the hacks aren't much different from the conventional techniques to cook a steak. While you can roast or air fry lion's mane mushrooms, stovetop is the way to go for a classic seared steak experience.
The most important step when doing so is to create a flat surface by trimming the bottom of the mushrooms so they can rest steadily, and place the flat side down on the pan (pick a heavy, ovenproof skillet if possible) when you start cooking it. Next comes the fun part: pressing down the shrooms. The trick is to use another heavy skillet or cast iron grill press and gradually press down the lion's mane mushrooms to release water from them, continually wiping away the moisture from the pan. Be mindful that the cooking time will depend on the water content in the mushrooms as it can vary.
Once beautifully browned, flip the mushrooms and continue the pressing process to get an even seared on both sides. You'll know they are done when their thickness has reduced to at least half the original size. You can season to taste on both sides, but consider placing the skillet in a preheated oven for a few minutes as you would with a meat-based steak, or place on a pre-heated BBQ grill, basting the mushroom steaks in a flavorful glaze for the final touch. Serve atop creamy polenta, a side of roasted veggies, and a drizzle of zesty, herb-packed chimichurri sauce for a sensational meat-free meal.