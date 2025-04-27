Mushroom Coffee Brands Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

According to a study published by The Journal of Nutrition, coffee is one of the most widely consumed beverages in the U.S., with roughly 154 million adults, or 75% of the population, consuming it daily. That said, more individuals are opting for natural drinks that give you the same boost as coffee for a number of reasons, including minimizing gastrointestinal issues associated with drinking it and helping to manage anxiety more effectively.

Among the lower-caffeine coffee alternatives that have been gaining traction are mushroom coffees. While not completely void of coffee, mushroom coffee is made by combining instant coffee powder with a variety of medicinal mushrooms, such as chaga, reishi, cordyceps, and lion's mane, which are purported to have a host of health benefits, ranging from improved focus and digestion to the reduction of inflammation and stress.

As someone who is highly sensitive to coffee, I have long been searching for an alternative that could help give me that boost of energy and delicious flavor without the side effects of a cup of full-strength Joe. I became fungi-curious about six months ago and started delving into mushroom coffee in earnest, thinking it might help improve my overall health if I could find one that I thought tasted good enough for me to drink on a regular basis. I have sampled a wide cross-section of these powders to determine which is the most palatable and seems to deliver on its promises. Read on to discover the full scoop.