7 Instant Espresso Brands, Ranked

Instant coffee occupies a unique position in the world of grocery store coffee products. It's not what coffee snobs reach for, those connoisseurs who grind their own beans and whip out the French press or pour-over setup. Instant espresso is even more niche. It charms consumers hungry for caffeine and an especially intense coffee flavor — but who are low on the time or patience required to wait for fresh coffee to brew: busy people. Or someone like myself, who owns one of the best drip coffee makers per reviews (a Ninja) yet lacks the counter space for an espresso maker. (Instant coffee products are also big among campers and backpackers for these very reasons.)

Instant espresso (and coffee) is made by either freeze drying or spray drying, two very different processes that result in the same just-add-hot-water beverage. Freeze drying yields superior flavors over spray drying, but neither can hold a torch to the bold, rich, complex taste of real espresso — or its silky mouthfeel. You also won't find crema atop a cup of the instant stuff like you would a freshly pulled shot. With full awareness of these differences, I chose seven of the most popular instant espressos available today in grocery stores or online and put them to the test. I aimed to discover which, if any, would win me over with their flavor and texture. I swapped filtered water for regular to upgrade the flavor of my instant espressos, giving them every chance to excel. With that little boost, here's how the seven contenders performed.