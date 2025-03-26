The Best Instant Coffee Brands To Stock Up On

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Though instant coffee can often get a bad rap, there is certainly a time and a place for it. That time usually comes when you're without power and, thus, your coffee maker. Whether that happens on an unplugged camping trip or at home following a devastating storm, if you're a true coffee addict, going without just isn't an option. That's where instant coffee fills the all-powerful caffeine void.

Instant coffee powder is essentially made of dehydrated coffee crystals that are water soluble — it only needs water (preferably hot but not boiling) to be transformed into a proper cup of coffee. Though it's certainly cheaper and more convenient than whole bean or K-cup coffee options, much of instant coffee's maligned reputation comes down to a matter of taste. Its faulty flavor can come down to a number of factors, from over-roasting to bean quality to grind size. Most commonly, spray-drying is the culprit, as this method of dehydrating the coffee crystals (as opposed to costlier freeze-drying methods) can make the product taste significantly more bitter. Sure, there are ways to make this all go down smoother (use filtered water to improve the taste of instant coffee), but your experience can still be pretty dodgy.

Putting aside these pitfalls, coffee drinkers aren't doomed to accept a subpar cup whenever they go without their coffeemaker. Plenty of brands are making solid options for every kind of java craving, from Mexican-style cafe de olla to rich espresso. Here are some of the best instant coffee brands to add to your in-case-of-emergency pantry stash.