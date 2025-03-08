The 10 Best Drip Coffee Makers, According To Reviews

Nothing beats a drip coffee maker for practicality and convenience. Just fill the reservoir with water, position your carafe or cup, and push a button. In the old days, such hands-off brewing would only have been done in the kitchens of utilitarian coffee drinkers; connoisseurs would more likely use an Aeropress, French press, or pour-over to achieve a finely nuanced cup. But today's top drip machines, with their more precise temperature control and improved water distribution, don't sacrifice flavor for ease of use. Some of them keep things simple, forgoing bells and whistles in favor of a streamlined approach to gourmet drip coffee. Others go the extra step by including a range of customizable options for your brew.

When considering a drip coffee maker, take your needs and preferences into account. Some drip machines allow for single-cup brewing, for instance, while others don't. Some pots come with a snap-on lid, and others use a hinge. Budget is, of course, important too — some of the best drip coffee makers on the market are under $50 while others are well over $100. To find the best of the best, we've sifted through online reviews. Out of these 10 brewtiful machines (presented in alphabetical order), there's bound to be one that satisfies your every coffee-related need.