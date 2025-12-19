6 Myths About Eating And Drinking On Planes You Need To Stop Believing

People often wonder if fast food is healthier than airplane food, because airplane food requires more sodium than most of the food we eat on the ground. But as Kimberly Plaskett, Director of Marketing and Communications for the Americas for world-class airline catering company LSG SkyGroup, explains, there are several factors that affect a passenger's taste. "This includes everything from an arid environment, which affects the sense of smell and saliva production, to air pressure, [which] reduces the sensitivity of taste buds to sweet and salty foods by 30%," says Plaskett. "Even the sound of the engine can affect how certain foods taste."

As a result, airplane food requires a different flavor profile than food eaten on the ground, but that doesn't mean just adding a ton of sodium. "Sky Chefs works to source fresh quality ingredients for the meals it designs in partnership with its airline clients," Plaskett says. "Our chefs are specially trained to create meals that are more flavorful in this type of environment, focusing on flavors and spices that are not affected by the changes, or in fact are enhanced, such as umami."

If you do prefer to eat before you board, that's a viable choice, but fast food isn't the only choice. In fact, it might not be the most respectful to your fellow passengers. Instead, if your goal is nutrition, Theresa Link suggests looking for a sit-down restaurant where you'll have more choices. "Healthier options, like vegetables, are typically limited with most fast food options," she notes.