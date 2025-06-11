When Do Airlines Serve Hot Meals — And What Do You Actually Get?

Whether you're hopping on a puddle jumper or boarding a long-haul flight, most people are curious about what types of snacks, drinks, or meals they'll get to enjoy while airborne. Whether you receive a hot meal during your flight depends largely on the ticket class you purchase, the airline you choose, and the duration of your flight.

Delta offers hot food options for passengers flying in Delta One and Delta First classes on select domestic flights, as well as for all passengers on long-haul international flights. Delta passengers state that common bites on Delta flights include cheeseburgers, short ribs, Thai chicken soup, gnocchi, and Impossible meatballs (which is one of the only airplane meals we'd eat on the ground).

On United Airlines, long-haul first and business class tickets include hot meal service (economy passengers can purchase hot meals on domestic flights over 1,190 miles). On United Airlines international flights, all passengers are offered free bread, salad, an entree (typically a chicken and rice dish or a vegetarian pasta dish for economy passengers), and dessert.

American Airlines offers hot food to passengers on certain cross-continent and international flights. Travelers say that most American Airlines economy passengers are offered a choice of a chicken dish or a pasta dish, much like the United Airlines options. First class passengers are often offered higher-end dining options, like sea bass, vegetable terrine, beef bolognese, and harvest grain bowls.