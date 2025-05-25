5 Genius In-Flight Food And Beverage Hacks From A Flight Attendant

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Flights can be stressful affairs, especially the parts that bookend the actual flying bit of the journey. From navigating security and endless walks to the gate to deboarding and the suspense of waiting for your checked-in luggage, it's nice to find some peace when you're actually on your seat, floating through the sky. Getting peckish during this time is natural, and carrying some snackables is a good idea so you're not at the mercy of the in-flight food cart. While carrying fast food through airport security is a possibility, it has its caveats, since some items may not be allowed and others just don't taste good by the time you're seated and the flight has taken off.

Cold, soggy fries at 30,000 feet taste as depressing as they do on the ground, so Chowhound got some tips from someone who knows the ins and outs of eating and drinking well on a flight. Barbi, journalist and veteran flight attendant, gave us her favorite hacks, as well as some important dos and don'ts for enjoying meals in-flight. "You know you're on an airplane and there will be a service of some kind, and just like going through a drive-thru window, you know you're going to order something, so be ready with your order," advises Barbi. She also dropped some quick tips on how to make life a little easier for those around you. "Be conscientious of yourself, your surroundings, and your seatmates," she said, before delving into how best to bring food on board and the best snacks to carry with you on flights.