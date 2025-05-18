3 BYO Foods Flight Attendants Wish They Didn't See On Planes

Despite airline food's fascinating history (which includes an era of luxury dining in the sky), unless you're flying first class, the meal you'll get on a flight is mediocre at best. On a budget flight that doesn't include food, you might be forced to buy an overpriced sandwich if you get peckish at 30,000 feet. While bringing a snack or a meal on a flight means you're not left at the mercy of the in-flight service, it's not quite the same as packing a lunch you might take to work or on a road trip. For one, the TSA 3-1-1 rule applies to food as well, meaning liquids and certain mushy foods like dips or cream cheese are subject to a 3.4-ounce limit. Additionally, keep in mind that you are sharing a confined space with other passengers and the airline crew for an extended period during a flight, so choose the food you carry accordingly.

From causing inconvenience and discomfort to fellow passengers to actually having to get rid of items deemed too strong-smelling by crew members, some foods are a major no-go in the fly zone. Chowhound spoke with veteran flight attendant and journalist Barbi on the most problematic foods passengers end up carrying on flights. "All airlines have company policies that crew members are required to follow for handling passenger complaints and disruptive behavior, including issues over foul or offensive-smelling foods or items," she explains. And it's not just the smell but also the potential mess and space it takes up that can make a certain food item impractical and problematic to fly with.