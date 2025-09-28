The Best Foods To Eat If You Want To Avoid Bloating On An Airplane

Traveling is great for both the mind and the soul. It not only pulls us out of our comfort zones, it lets us explore new cultures, try new foods, and gives us a chance to break out of our typical daily routines. But, if you're flying, your stomach might not be as thrilled as your mind. The altitude and cabin conditions can affect digestion, and that means some foods are harder to digest than others when you're 30,000 feet above ground.

According to Kathleen Benson, CSSD, CPT, and RDN at plant-based wellness platform VNutrition, fruits, such as kiwi, are a great choice if you aim to prevent bloating mid-flight. Kiwis contain natural digestive enzymes, such as actinidain, that support protein breakdown. Bananas can also support a more comfortable flight. They're not only rich in potassium and fiber, but can also help balance out the excess sodium from salty in-flight snacks. "These are simple, packable choices that can help minimize bloating and discomfort while traveling," Benson exclusively told Chowhound.

Staying well-hydrated is also essential for keeping your digestion smooth and comfortable while flying since the humidity in airplane cabins is low, much lower than the ideal 40% to 60% humidity we want on the ground. This can ultimately lead to dehydration. "Water is the most important since it helps prevent constipation and keeps things moving," Benson pointed out. "Ginger, whether as tea, chews, or ginger water, can help calm gas and nausea."