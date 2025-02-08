5 Airline Meals We'd Eat On The Ground
Despite all the innovations and discoveries humans have found, one question has continued to plague our species for decades as we strive to uncover what exactly is the deal with airplane food. Airplane food has a long history of ups and downs, but as it turns out, many of today's airline offerings are much tastier and more satisfying than the bland platters maligned by the comedians of yesteryear. Some airline meals are so delicious, in fact, that we'd pay good money to eat them in an Earth-based restaurant. Whether you're looking for a vegetarian meal or something sustainably made, there's an airline meal for you.
It's important for airplane food to be extra flavorful since the circumstances of air travel puts our senses at a disadvantage. The low air pressure and lack of humidity inside the cabin puts a damper on our taste and smell, specifically when it comes to salty and sweet flavors. For this reason, if you're ever unsure what to order on a flight, opt for something spice-forward like curry. That's what makes the entries on this list so enticing: They're packed with seasoning and quality ingredients for a better dining experience. It's worth noting that most airlines tend to have a rotating menu, so there's no guarantee your flight will have certain options. However, that doesn't mean that similar dishes from the same airline aren't worth checking out.
Best appetizer: Alaska Airlines' fruit and cheese plate
Once at cruising altitude, one of the best lighter options available to flying diners is the Signature Fruit & Cheese Platter from Alaska Airlines. This appetizer has been beloved by Alaska customers since it was first introduced in 2010. It is composed of five slices of cheese, (including sharp cheddar from Tillamook, Beecher's Flagship cheese, and brie), grapes, apples, crackers, and a dark chocolate truffle. The fruit and cheese platter is so popular that Alaska customers actually have the option to preorder one to avoid heartbreak when the snacks inevitably run out halfway through the flight. If you try this method, be sure to preorder fast as there is limited availability.
Along with the fruit and cheese platter, Alaska offers a number of other snack packs and meals featuring sides and ingredients from a number of West Coast brands like Tillamook and King's Hawaiian. If you're still hungry after your appetizer, the Tillamook cheeseburger is a popular entrée option and the perfect casual meal.
Best sustainable meal: Tandoori lobster on Emirates
If eating sustainably is important to you, look no further than the menu on an Emirates flight. Emirates isn't just one of the fanciest (and most expensive) airlines in the world, it's also one of the most sustainable when it comes to its in-flight service. Some methods the company employs to reduce its environmental footprint are buying local ingredients as the plane travels around, and sourcing ingredients from eco-friendly suppliers. For instance, Emirates uses Monte Vibiano extra virgin olive oil, which is made without producing excess greenhouse gas. For a mouthwatering example of Emirates' environmentally conscious meals, look no further than the tandoori lobster dish.
Emirates' chefs have developed thousands of recipes over the years, and in that time they have learned how to keep food fresh and moist at 30,000 feet. As a result, this lobster meal is succulent without being chewy and is expertly seasoned with saffron and other tandoori spices like garam masala. With plenty of rice and curry sauce to go with the lobster, this meal is one of the most delectable ways to eat responsibly. You might think that the lobster would go well with a glass of nice wine, but believe it or not, getting top-shelf wine on a flight isn't always worth it.
Best economy meal: Bibimbap from Korean Air
Sadly, many airlines reserve their classiest meals for business- and first-class fliers, which leaves those in economy to hope for the best with whatever food they're given. If you're tired of only getting peanuts on your flights, try traveling with Korean Air. It offers all of its customers bibimbap, a Korean dish featuring rice, veggies, and meat. Bibimbap is typically customizable, but the one served on Korean Air comes with cooked beef, cucumbers, mushrooms, and packets of sesame oil and spicy gochujang on the side. For the base, the airline provides a microwaved package of rice so that your meal is nice and warm. Well-cooked beef, crunchy vegetables, and the perfect amount of seasoning makes Korean Air's bibimbap a bonafide cult classic in the realm of airplane food.
Generally, the food on Korean Air flights is pretty well regarded. Aside from traditional Korean fare, there are also a number of Western cuisine options, like roast beef and cod, as well as side salads, rolls, and desserts. If that's not enough, the airline offers unlimited cups of spicy and non-spicy ramen noodles, so you can have a snack for every in-flight movie you watch.
Best vegetarian offering: Delta's Impossible meatballs
Vegetarians and other folks with dietary restrictions often get the short end of the stick when it comes to airplane food. Fortunately, many airlines have increased their options in recent years to provide more meals that cater to a variety of palates. One of the best airlines to fly if you don't eat meat is Delta, especially since it started working with Impossible Foods to roll out dishes like Impossible meatballs. These plant-based meatballs have a substantial portion size, and are served with pesto, tomatoes, and orzo. Customers seem very pleased with the veg option, with one Redditor calling them "out of this world delicious."
Thanks in part to its partnerships with plant-based meat companies, Delta has some of the best vegan and vegetarian options across the board. If you're not in the mood for the Italian-style Impossible meatballs, you can order a classic Impossible burger or fresh cauliflower cakes. The catch is that these special meals are only served on certain flights, but it might be worth it for the first-class meal. Even if you're not a vegetarian, Delta's Impossible meatball dish is a much better choice than these foods you'll want to avoid ordering on a plane.
Best luxury meal: Black cod and quinoa on Air France
Those who book one of Air France's La Première cabins don't just get access to their own personal suite in the sky, but they also get to enjoy a meal from a Michelin-star chef. The exact chef depends on where the plane departs from, and while all of the dishes are extraordinary, one standout comes from three-starred chef Dominique Crenn, co-owner of the French restaurant Atelier Crenn in California. Chef Crenn worked extensively on developing dishes that wouldn't be worsened by the conditions of air travel, including a luxurious meal of black cod and quinoa. Accompanied by sun-dried tomatoes and a side of sauce made from white wine and shallots, the magic of this dish is in its simplicity. The cod skin is perfectly crisped and incredibly tender, and each element blends together with a precision only achieved by master chefs.
As you might expect, such a ritzy meal comes with a hefty price tag. We're not saying you should fork over the $10,000 it costs for a La Première flight on Air France just to eat the food, but if you're presented with the opportunity to take a very expensive trip, you won't be disappointed. After all, the meal also comes with bread, a cheese plate, appetizers, and dessert.