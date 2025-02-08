5 Airline Meals We'd Eat On The Ground

Despite all the innovations and discoveries humans have found, one question has continued to plague our species for decades as we strive to uncover what exactly is the deal with airplane food. Airplane food has a long history of ups and downs, but as it turns out, many of today's airline offerings are much tastier and more satisfying than the bland platters maligned by the comedians of yesteryear. Some airline meals are so delicious, in fact, that we'd pay good money to eat them in an Earth-based restaurant. Whether you're looking for a vegetarian meal or something sustainably made, there's an airline meal for you.

It's important for airplane food to be extra flavorful since the circumstances of air travel puts our senses at a disadvantage. The low air pressure and lack of humidity inside the cabin puts a damper on our taste and smell, specifically when it comes to salty and sweet flavors. For this reason, if you're ever unsure what to order on a flight, opt for something spice-forward like curry. That's what makes the entries on this list so enticing: They're packed with seasoning and quality ingredients for a better dining experience. It's worth noting that most airlines tend to have a rotating menu, so there's no guarantee your flight will have certain options. However, that doesn't mean that similar dishes from the same airline aren't worth checking out.