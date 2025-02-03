How Airlines Prepare Your In-Flight Food

For some, flying is a hassle. For others, it's a time to disconnect in the sky. No matter your stance, one part of the experience excites all — the in-flight meal. Sure, the flavors may not be earth-shattering, but there's a magic coziness to enjoying a packaged meal during a movie. Airlines work hard to cater the experience and have an intricate supply network cooking the food.

The majority of American in-flight food is created by a small handful of catering companies, including, Flying Food Group and LSG Sky Chefs, which can make over 80,000 meals per facility. They design a variety of menus, whether it's for economy, first class, or the pilots and crew of the airplane.

Once the meals are loaded on board and fly into the skies, they're reheated using a specifically designed convection oven. Most don't involve any preparation on-board, although a dish for first class passengers can involve some final garnishes. Then, the flight attendants deliver the meal, and it's ready to enjoy atop the fold-out trays.