How Airlines Prepare Your In-Flight Food
For some, flying is a hassle. For others, it's a time to disconnect in the sky. No matter your stance, one part of the experience excites all — the in-flight meal. Sure, the flavors may not be earth-shattering, but there's a magic coziness to enjoying a packaged meal during a movie. Airlines work hard to cater the experience and have an intricate supply network cooking the food.
The majority of American in-flight food is created by a small handful of catering companies, including, Flying Food Group and LSG Sky Chefs, which can make over 80,000 meals per facility. They design a variety of menus, whether it's for economy, first class, or the pilots and crew of the airplane.
Once the meals are loaded on board and fly into the skies, they're reheated using a specifically designed convection oven. Most don't involve any preparation on-board, although a dish for first class passengers can involve some final garnishes. Then, the flight attendants deliver the meal, and it's ready to enjoy atop the fold-out trays.
Catering companies on the ground produce thousands of prepackaged meals
The history of airplane food has gone through many ups and downs. From elaborate fare served during the 1960s to harsh budget cuts after the September 11th attacks and COVID-19 pandemic, the industry has long evolved to cater to consumers. Today's format conglomerates production into the catering companies that deliver menus crafted by airlines. The food offered on airplanes constantly changes, catering to seasons, trends, and consumer feedback.
The food production centers are typically located close to airports and involve large-scale, logistical setups. Despite the scale, it's still more kitchen than factory – chefs meticulously plan out menus, conduct prep work, and cook ingredients. Especially with dishes involving meat, the protein is typically completely cooked through at the facility. All dishes reach a certain heated temperature before being chilled. In order to ensure food safety, the meals never sit out and are rapidly loaded onto the plane and refrigerated. Cutlery is already carefully packaged in, and the food is plated in portioned-out trays. Once the meals are on board the plane, the majority of prep work is already taken care of.
Specially flavored airplane food is heated using on-board ovens
Food that leaves the catering facility and boards the airplane isn't quite the same as what you find elsewhere. Although you may not notice on board, taste is reduced by as much as 30% at high altitude. In addition to being the reason you should avoid ordering top-notch wine on an airplane, this impacts on-board flavors. Most prominently, the dishes go heavy on the sodium, the easiest way to compensate for the diminished flavor. Airplane food also enhances acidic and savory notes, which transmit better in the air.
Once onboard, airplane meals must also be reheated in a specific manner. Microwaves, open flames, and stovetops won't fly; instead, a specialized convection oven reheats the food. Foods already arrive pre-frozen and partially cooked, which improves shelf-stability and alleviates worries about raw items. Flight attendants' involvement is minimal, making airplane food preparation principally an on-the-ground affair. Although in-flight coffee is unsanitary, rest assured that onboard meals are meticulously designed for safe enjoyment.