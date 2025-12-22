9 Worst Gins You Should Leave On The Shelf, According To Reviews

When it comes to gin, the space between top-shelf brands and the bottom rung is a massive one. A great gin will overwhelm and delight casual sippers with intoxicating botanicals and complex notes of spice and citrus. A bad gin will blast your taste buds with muddled and soapy flavors, lingering on the palate like a barfly past closing time, who refuses to go home. Gin is often misunderstood by some drinkers, who may wonder what it's made from to hit those high notes with such a refreshing kick. The spirit also has a connotation of sophistication due to its inclusion in the original martini recipe, as a vodka alternative.

If you splurge on a nice bottle of gin, you should be able to enjoy it neat without adding much, for a full flavour experience. But this, of course, usually costs more money because, as the adage goes, you do indeed get what you pay for. Cheaper bottles are most likely not going to be best enjoyed straight up, but rather in gin-based cocktails where those harsh edges get rounded off by additives. There can be a happy medium that doesn't break the bank while pleasing a wide range of palates. But the market is crowded with so many options. To help readers avoid the worst gin brands out there, we've compiled this list to ensure your bar is stocked with only the best. Cheers!