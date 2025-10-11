5 Celebrity-Owned Alcohol Brands That Actually Live Up To The Hype
Celebrity-owned alcohol brands are popping up like wildfire, and I certainly don't blame these savvy personalities for their business acumen. I mean, who wouldn't want an unlimited supply of their favorite type of booze — I know I would — and if they have the clout to pull it off, why not? Unsurprisingly, star power does wonders for an alcohol brand, but name-dropping doesn't always mean they are all they are hyped up to be. As it turns out, some celebrity alcohols are truly awesome, while others — not so much. So, which ones are worth your time and money? Let's find out!
I tasted and evaluated a handful of celebrity-owned alcohol brands, and as expected, they didn't all live up to the hype — I tend to be a bit of a skeptic. However, I was able to weed out the bad stuff to give you a list of five brands that more than met my expectations. As far as evaluating the brands, I considered price, perceived quality, and taste, but we can get more into that at the end. For now, suffice it to say that my 10 years of experience behind the bar and love for quality, yet affordable booze won't steer you wrong.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.
1. Casamigos Tequila by George Clooney
First up is Casamigos Tequila by George Clooney, and you know what? I've been a fan of this tequila for some time. I had no idea it was celebrity-owned, either, so I guess it doesn't need any star power to sway the vote (Kind of wish I knew, though, because who can deny a silver fox like Clooney?). All jokes aside, Casamigos is a quality tequila brand, and there's a whole lot to love about it.
I sampled Casamigos Blanco, although I could recall the taste pretty well without a refresher (I meant it when I said I was a fan). As remembered, it had a bright, earthy, citrusy flavor that emulates the traits of a quality tequila. Basically, instead of being bland or one-dimensional, it's deliciously complex and authentic. As a result, it makes a great tequila for drinking straight, on the rocks, or mixed into a cocktail.
While something as light as soda water will do when mixing a Casamigos cocktail, it also makes a better margarita than Patrón. Actually, it's not even close because Patrón is easily one of the celebrity-owned (the co-founder of the Paul Mitchell hair company) brands that does not live up to its hype — sorry, not sorry, Patrón. Add to this that a 750 ml bottle of Casamigos only costs about $40 — sometimes less — and what's not to love?
2. Dreaming Tree Wine by Dave Matthews
The motto of Dreaming Tree Wines is, "Rooted in sustainability from grapes to glass," and that's great, but does it actually taste any good? And, does it live up to the hype of Dave Matthews, the man behind the brand? Well, I am happy to report that the two bottles I tasted certainly did, so you can go ahead and add it to the list of celebrity-owned alcohol brands you want to try.
For my taste test, I tried Dreaming Tree's Cabernet and Sauvignon Blanc. Starting with the latter, I was blown away by how much I enjoyed it. Thanks to it being a California wine, there wasn't a hint of grapefruit (something typical in New Zealand Sauvignon Blancs). As a result, I felt it did the grape justice without falling back on the expected, dare I say, boring flavor associated with the varietal. The Cabernet also showed up in spectacular fashion on my palate with bold flavors, a delicious acidity, and a drying effect at the end. Overall, both varieties are easy drinking, and they aim to please.
Additionally, the Dreaming Tree Wines I sampled only cost me $10.99 per bottle. There are several helpful tips that will help you save money on wine. However, if you don't want to get wrapped up in the details, you can rest assured that Dreaming Tree Wines make an outstanding pick when you want to stay in the $15 or less price range.
3. Aviation American Gin by Ryan Reynolds
When I first opened up the Aviation Gin website, I immediately noticed Ryan Reynolds' darling face all over the page, so it's fair to say the brand is leaning into his star power. This made me quite skeptical about the spirit itself — at least at first. However, after giving it a try, I was pleasantly surprised. As it turns out, it's not just fueled by a pretty face. The thought and care that went into production shone through in a delightful way.
I'll be the first to admit that I'm one of those people that does not typically enjoy gin. I know, annoying, but Aviation had me reconsidering my preferences. Instead of relying solely on juniper to develop flavor, it is also infused with cardamom, coriander, French lavender, anise seed, sarsaparilla, and two types of orange peel. The result is a bright, crisp, citrusy-flavored gin that drew me in. Basically, the signature juniper flavor was there, but it didn't bowl me over in the way I typically dislike. I could see it making a mean gin martini with a lemon swath, something basic like a gin and tonic, or any number of classic gin cocktails as well.
A 750 ml bottle of Aviation Gin only costs about $24, so it won't break the bank, either. Considering the celebrity hype, perceived quality, and outstandingly smooth flavor, that is not bad at all. Actually, it's pretty freaking fantastic. Nicely done, Aviation!
4. Archer Roose Wines by Elizabeth Banks
Whether you are a fan of Elizabeth Banks' witty, satirical humor or not (I know I sure am), her Archer Roose Wine brand is one to keep your eye on. While I didn't swoon for all six of the wines I tried, four of them made me fall head over heels in love — Archer Roose Wines is a celebrity-owned alcohol brand that lives up to its hype.
Archer Roose Wines are branded as "globally sourced luxury wines in a can," and I love that about them. Not only are they pre-portioned, but they are great for portable enjoyment or sipping by the pool. As for the wines themselves, the canned Bubbly and Bubbly Rosé were top-notch representations of the grapes they were made with — bright, crisp, and dry, they really hit the mark. The Pinot Noir and Cabernet were nothing to scoff at, either. They were rich and bold in all the right ways. I wasn't so hot on the Pinot Grigio (it smelled funny) or the Sauvignon Blanc, but I chalked it up to personal preference (too much grapefruit for my liking).
All in all, Archer Roose put up a good showing in the taste department, and the quality wasn't lacking. Add to that the fact that a four-pack of cans only costs about $16, and you've got a recipe for success.
5. Pantalones Tequila by Matthew McConaughey
The iconic Matthew McConaughey is the big shot behind Pantalones Tequila. While I'm prone to say "alright, alright, alright" to whatever he's promoting (love him), the brand's spirits are tasty enough to stand alone.
I sampled both the Blanco and Reposado tequilas, and neither let me down. I tasted them at room temperature, which is the proper way to taste tequila if you want to enjoy all its nuance, and they did not disappoint. I got layers of grassy flavor backed by a drool-worthy complexity that proved it isn't another gringo tequila brand aimed at pleasing a more demure palate. The Blanco was my favorite — I like a lot of bite and a bright flavor — but Pantalones Reposado gave me a rich taste that makes it perfect for sipping on the rocks. Either would fare well in a margarita, too.
A 750 ml bottle of Pantalones Blanco costs about $40, and the Reposado is $45, so they may not be the cheapest bottles on store shelves. That being said, they aren't egregiously priced by any means. The fun, flat, rectangular-shaped bottles give it some eye-catching appeal as well. I know you shouldn't judge a bottle by the presentation, but this is one time when the design pays off. After all, it doesn't hurt that it'll look nice sitting on your liquor shelf. Oh yeah, Pantalones is organic, too, so I'd say it is winning on all fronts!
Methodology
Determining whether or not the alcohol brands listed above "live up to the hype" wasn't as straightforward as you might expect. That's okay, though — I was more than up for the task. As a bartender for 10 years, a server for an additional 10, and someone who's toured more distilleries and vineyards than I can count, my experiences taught me a lot about different spirits and how quality ones should taste.
When it came to evaluating each celebrity-owned alcohol brand, I focused on taste first and foremost — after all, that's what matters most, right? I also considered perceived quality and, with that, price. Some celebrity brands are attached to higher price tags simply because of the star power backing them, but fortunately, that wasn't the case for the five brands you find above. They all offer great flavors, an accurate representation of the particular type of spirit, and a price tag that correlates with its perceived quality. The brands I tasted that didn't embody these traits didn't make the cut (one of which was 818 Tequila, no loss there, though, because it doesn't rank well across the board). Give the five brands described above a try the next time you want a top-notch tequila, wine, or gin that just so happens to also be celebrity-owned.