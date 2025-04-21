10 Of The Best Celebrity-Owned Coffee Brands
Whether it's celebrity-endorsed tequila, wine, scented candles, or breakfast cereal, it seems stars are trying — and succeeding — in finding their way into our homes. Coffee is no different, as many Hollywood names are starting up roasting projects in outward-facing or behind-the-scenes ways. As a relatively recession-proof product, starting a roastery and selling coffee seems like a safe bet. A globally recognized name can only help to get your beans into kitchens around the world, with many famous celebs now carrying the torch for die-hard, highly caffeinated fans.
This trend seems to span generations from boomer actors like America's Dad, Tom Hanks, and fashion icon Ralph Lauren, Gen-Xers like Hugh Jackman and Robert Downey Jr., or Millennials like Machine Gun Kelly and Valtteri Bottas, to Gen-Z's Emma Chamberlain and Millie Bobby Brown. One thing is for sure: coffee is something we all love and need, transcending age or demographics, and celebrities understand the opportunity a coffee project presents.
However, it can call into question the expertise of a famous person trying to sell consumer products, how authentic the endeavor is, or if it's just another cash grab. Many actors use their brand and name to attract investors and consumers alike, perhaps without even having a deep knowledge of what they're peddling. Here, we highlight some of the best star power beans for you, diving into authentic and wholesome celebrity coffee brands that roast quality stuff. Bottoms up!
Chamberlain Coffee
Chamberlain Coffee is the roasting company of, you guessed it, Emma Chamberlain. If you follow her on social media, you'll notice that her obsession with coffee is authentic and integrated into her lifestyle. As such, it only makes sense for her to branch out with a roastery project at the tender age of 23. For those unfamiliar — she may not quite be a household name or featured in your algorithm — Chamberlain is a Californian influencer, YouTube star, and podcaster with a sizeable following.
Her focus is all over the road, with deep dives into fashion, dating, mental health, and, of course, coffee. Her coffee brand has gained its following among a range of existing fans and casual sippers, casting a wide net with an impressive product matrix. Her roastery puts out blends that are USDA Organic-approved and sourced ethically, with roast levels varying from super gentle and light to medium and dark. Chamberlain's webshop currently has seven offerings, notably selling a "half-caff" option — handy for those days when you want one more cup but know you're near the limit.
Such a wide variety is very inclusive, allowing younger customers to grab fruit-forward, lightly roasted beans. Older coffee fans who prefer dark roast can find what they want, too. Chamberlain, while young, has a very mature and respectable approach to coffee curation here. This is the real deal.
Laughing Man Coffee
Hugh Jackman co-founded Laughing Man Coffee back in 2011, which means it's been around for 14 years now — clearly, things are going well. Jackman was inspired by a visit to Yirgacheffe, Ethiopia — believed to be the birthplace of coffee — where he claims the trip "changed the way I saw the world completely." Some incredible hospitality shown to him and his wife by a coffee farmer named Dukale included a home-cooked meal and some epic Ethiopian coffee shared joyously over laughs. Jackman took this fond memory and inspiration back with him to New York, where he and his partners began importing Duakle's intoxicating beans. The rest is history.
This type of story comes up often among coffee professionals who are blown away by that first sip of Ethiopian coffee. Coffee trees grow wild there, and the terroir and genetic randomness can bring about flavors like blueberry and dark chocolate, which are tasting notes in Dukale's beans. Ethiopia produces truly one-of-a-kind coffee with complexities and aromas unlike anything found in other coffee-growing regions.
At the time of this writing, Laughing Man is offering five coffees online: two blends — Hugh's House Blend and Dukale's Dream Blend — done in regular and decaf versions, in addition to a single-origin Colombian from Santa Marta, Huila. That Jackman and his partners have decided to heavily focus on the work and story of Dukale, bringing his beans stateside, is authentic and admirable.
27 Club Coffee
Naming your coffee brand after the famed "27 Club" might seem dark or morose, but think of Machine Gun Kelly's brand as more of an homage to that list of gone-too-soon artists. This project of Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly's government name) began in 2020 in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. The brand's vibe is fun and edgy, with a skull for its logo and in-your-face pink and black coffee bags featuring cartoons of skeletons or Baker himself.
The beans in the bag are what's most important at the end of the day, cool branding notwithstanding. The 27 Club offers four different coffees online. Diablo Blend is a medium-to-dark blend of African and South American beans featuring almond, cherry, and dark chocolate notes. Mexico is quickly becoming a powerhouse in the specialty coffee world, finally getting its due, so it's great that Baker and his team have sourced a Veracruz lot of beans with notes of honey nut, vanilla wafer, and sugar cane.
Baker also does a fruit bomb with a super light roast Ethiopian Guji, called Voodoo Child, with tasting notes of strawberries and dried fruits. This is a nod to the hardcore coffee geeks out there, as having pure, unadulterated Ethiopian coffee on offer will get clicks from the specialty coffee world, buying Baker credibility. At a glance, The 27 Club may feel like more of a lifestyle brand, but it's roasting some really fun coffees.
Bigface Coffee
Bigface Coffee is the specialty coffee side project of NBA star Jimmy Butler, which originated in the infamous 2020 "Covid bubble" basketball season in Orlando. Butler found the coffee provided by the NBA not to his liking, opting to brew with his trusty French Press, making coffees for himself and his teammates, later turning it into a side hustle.
The name Bigface refers to large bills of money that Butler was charging his fellow basketball players who were given per diems by the league, without any small bills or change to cover incidentals or budding caffeine addictions. Taking advantage of this, it became a running joke and the genesis of a highly successful roastery and coffee company, with a flagship cafe in Miami's Design District. After the official launch in 2021, Bigface soon became featured at several impressive pop-ups, such as the Miami Open tennis tournament and in Van Leeuwen ice cream shops all over New York. But how is the coffee, you ask?
Butler and his team have impressively curated a well-rounded collection of 12 coffees at the time of publishing, with blends and single origins packed in gorgeous boxes. The coffees are omni-roasts that can be brewed as espresso or filter. Hardcore coffee fans with deep pockets will be happy to see Cup of Excellence, award-winning complex coffees on offer, yet the site also has mellow and approachable, everyday blends, too. Bigface is one to watch.
Hanx
So many celebrities have charities and organizations they work with to give back. Starting a side project to raise awareness and money for disadvantaged groups is always nice, especially when it comes from people with good intentions. Who has better, more genuine intentions than those of Mr. Tom Hanks, aka America's Dad? Hanks' brand is called Hanx, and its entire mandate is to give 100% of the profits to Veterans who, in turn, gain access to critical support and resources, per the website.
Pretty hard to cross your arms, shake your head, and judge something like this when Hanks is taking zero profits from the business. Hanx might not be the most impressively curated roaster on our list, but the vibe is more relaxed and approachable, with well-crafted, easy-sipping brews. They sell pre-ground coffee and instant pouches, which might make the hardcore coffee snobs wince, but instant coffee is getting good these days.
This is the kind of coffee that would make the perfect gift for people with mobility issues or those who don't own a grinder, obviously. Its signature roast has notes of toasted almonds and brown sugar, while coffee sticks are the perfect camping or road trip option, allowing for a beverage made in seconds. The instant coffee has malt added to provide a deep caramelized flavor, hindering any bitterness. The branding, merch, and vibe are inviting and unpretentious, and the cause is wholesome. Sounds like a reflection of Hanks himself.
Marley Coffee
Marley Coffee is the brand of Rohan Marley, son of the late reggae artist Bob Marley, to those unfamiliar. The Jamaican businessman and former football player seems successful with any project he gets involved in, and this coffee roastery is no different. You've probably seen Marley Coffee on the shelves of your local market, as the brand has a ton of visibility.
The small island nation of Jamaica has a coffee production history going back to the 18th century. While Marley doesn't exclusively sell beans from his home country, he works with Fairtrade Certified producers for sourcing. The website offers five different blends: Get Up, Stand Up, One Love, Buffalo Soldier, Lively Up, and Simmer Down — quite the homage to his father's body of work, bringing a light-heartedness to the brand. In a space crowded with overly serious roasters taking themselves too seriously, it's nice to see Marley and his team having fun while honoring heritage and family.
Roast levels vary from light to medium, and medium-dark, to dark. Fans of high-quality decaf will be ecstatic to see that Simmer Down is Swiss Water-processed, with notes of cocoa and sweet spices. Its offerings are available in whole bean, ground, or 12 and 24-count capsules, with omni roast profiles that work as filter or espresso. Lastly, Marley's roasting project has a sustainability focus working with One Tree Planted, with a portion of profits supporting tree planting efforts globally.
Happy Coffee
Robert Downey Jr., perhaps best known as Iron Man, loves coffee. It makes him happy. Hence, his Happy Coffee roasting brand, which he co-founded with partner Craig Dubitsky, in 2023. As a relative newcomer to the coffee arena, Happy seems to have a decent following and a well-rounded coffee menu already. The branding is clean and chic, focusing on well-being and tasting notes like "berries and optimism."
They offer a wide swath of products from whole bean options in light, medium, and dark roasts — also available pre-ground — in addition to pods, instant, and canned cold brews, and lattes. Something for everyone. The purists will mostly be interested in whole bean blends, which are 100% arabica. For example, Happy's light offering is called "Lively," with a mix of Central and South American beans that bring out notes of "cashews and elation," with a bright finish, per the website. Elation is what coffee should provide drinkers of the beverage, after all.
Downey and the people behind Happy work with NAMI — the National Alliance on Mental Illness — to help raise mental health awareness. Considering that one in five American adults are affected by mental health issues, this is commendable. Lastly, Happy's ethos extends to sustainability, too, with its pods featuring Rainforest Alliance Certified coffees. The whole beans are Ráiz Sustainability Verified. It's pretty easy to be happy with all of this!
Florence by Mills Coffee
Fans of Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things" will be familiar with Millie Bobby Brown, a 21-year-old British actress who has thrown her hat into the coffee ring. The actress' brand is called Florence by Mills Coffee, which landed on shelves in 2023. Bobby Brown works with Collab Coffee, which offers a white-label service for her brand, doing all the heavy lifting. Sorry to burst your bubble, but Bobby Brown isn't getting her hands dirty, toiling over a massive gas-powered roaster in a warehouse.
Most celebrities who enter the food and beverage space opt to have experts hold their hands, walking them through product development. But the product needs to be good and stand out in a saturated market. Bobby Brown has focused more on the ready-to-drink segment of the market with well-executed canned coffees like Caramel Drizzle, Vanilla Bliss, Original Chill, and Mocha Delight. The price point for six cans at $14.88 is quite attractive, while she also offers coffee concentrates meant to be diluted with water or your milk of choice.
Coffee diehards will be interested in Florence whole bean options, with two blends — Mindful Moments, a medium-dark roast, tasting of treacle and sugar cane, and Authentically Brew, tasting of chocolate and hazelnut — both Rainforest Alliance Certified and 100% arabica. Florence offers an innovative solution that is rather uncommon: coffee brew bags that act as an instant option, resembling tea bags, for easy steeping.
Ralph's Coffee
The classy and iconic American designer Ralph Lauren has a coffee company, too. Using his own name, Ralph's Coffee was launched back in 2014. The coffee scene has changed quite a bit since then, but one thing is still the same: coffee and luxury do, in some ways, go hand-in-hand. The indulgence of an expensive latte is an accessory to a shopping spree, clutched tightly in one hand, with Ralph Lauren bags hanging from the other.
Lauren's coffee isn't necessarily about exclusivity or being snobby but would likely appeal to those already into his prestige-associated brand DNA. The coffees he offers are not $100 per-cup geishas from Panama's famous Elida Estate, the kind of coffee billionaires might casually sip on. Quite the opposite. Lauren partnered with La Colombe, a down-to-earth roaster founded in 1994 in Philadelphia, who do white labeling for the brand.
Lauren's menu is simple, and classy, with Ralph's Roast, Ralph's Espresso, and Ralph's Decaf on offer. The signature roast is meant for filter brewing and is made from a blend of Central and South American beans, showcasing chocolatey notes and mellow acidity. The espresso roast is balanced and floral, comprised of African and Latin American beans, roasted to a more old-school, bold Italian style. Lauren's decaf is noteworthy because it's made with Mexican beans decaffeinated via the high-quality, chemical-free Swiss Water Process. You can grab a Ralph's coffee at one of its 30 locations in the United States.
Kahiwa Coffee Roasters
Finnish race car driver Valtteri Bottas — the winner of 10 Grand Prix titles — co-owns Kahiwa Coffee Roasters. The roastery is based in Lahti, Finland, a country that consumes the most coffee per capita out of any nation in the world. Each year, the average Finn will drink 26 pounds of coffee, according to the International Coffee Organization. No surprise then, that Bottas would be keen to get involved in a roasting project when he's not behind the wheel.
Out of all the roasters featured on our list here, this might be the most progressive per se, with extremely light roasts and unique micro-lots. Kashiwa also does medium and dark roasts to make its curation appealing to wider audiences, but their light beans are certainly in line with the Scandinavian super-light style the region is known for. Each coffee is packed into slick cardboard boxes, with its special offerings coming with custom sleeves and info cards.
Kahiwa has six coffees on its webshop, notably featuring an experimental 60-hour fermented coffee from the Nyamasheke region of Rwanda. This coffee has tasting notes of rum and cola, in addition to blueberry and cranberry — a complex and zippy brew to savor and sip on slowly. For those lucky enough to visit Lahti, Kahiwa has a cafe that does coffee, brunch, and wines all under the same roof — presenting an opportunity to do the opposite of Bottas and slow down.