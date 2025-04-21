Whether it's celebrity-endorsed tequila, wine, scented candles, or breakfast cereal, it seems stars are trying — and succeeding — in finding their way into our homes. Coffee is no different, as many Hollywood names are starting up roasting projects in outward-facing or behind-the-scenes ways. As a relatively recession-proof product, starting a roastery and selling coffee seems like a safe bet. A globally recognized name can only help to get your beans into kitchens around the world, with many famous celebs now carrying the torch for die-hard, highly caffeinated fans.

This trend seems to span generations from boomer actors like America's Dad, Tom Hanks, and fashion icon Ralph Lauren, Gen-Xers like Hugh Jackman and Robert Downey Jr., or Millennials like Machine Gun Kelly and Valtteri Bottas, to Gen-Z's Emma Chamberlain and Millie Bobby Brown. One thing is for sure: coffee is something we all love and need, transcending age or demographics, and celebrities understand the opportunity a coffee project presents.

However, it can call into question the expertise of a famous person trying to sell consumer products, how authentic the endeavor is, or if it's just another cash grab. Many actors use their brand and name to attract investors and consumers alike, perhaps without even having a deep knowledge of what they're peddling. Here, we highlight some of the best star power beans for you, diving into authentic and wholesome celebrity coffee brands that roast quality stuff. Bottoms up!