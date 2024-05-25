Upgrade Your Martini With A Throwback To The Original Recipe

Making a martini isn't complex — at its heart, this cocktail has only two ingredients (gin or vodka and dry vermouth). However, its history and the debates on how it should be prepared, on the other hand, are very complex. While the martini's origins are somewhat hazy, by the turn of the 20th century, it became a popular drink. The cocktail has continued to evolve, moving steadily away from its origins and becoming drier (i.e. less vermouth) with each passing decade.

Today, there are hundreds of iterations of this classic drink, but if you want an easy upgrade to your martini, you actually should look to the past. We need to turn back the clock to the classic version of this cocktail from around 1930 to 1950 before anyone had even conceived of the idea of a chocolate version of this drink. It's a simple but delicious recipe that has 2.5 parts gin to 1 part dry vermouth, a dash of orange bitters, and a lemon twist to finish it off.