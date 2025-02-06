The Best Way To Drink Gin For The Full Flavor Experience

Variety is a large part of gin's appeal. U.S. regulation allows for the spirit to be mixed or distilled through varying forms, as long as juniper berries form the prominent note. As opposed to vodka, the spirit's built for expansive range, and comes in many substyles. So, to best appreciate the nuance and breadth of the liquor, sampling neat is hugely valuable. Even if your goal is to assemble delicious gin cocktails, drinking straight will showcase the flavor in a more fleshed out form, helping you build a better drink.

First, notice the nose — the botanicals will hit the smell receptors before you even take a gulp. Upon contact with the tongue, the first impression will be the mouthfeel — which could be harsh — but tends to be soft in well-made gins. Then, you'll get the layers of botanicals, which follow a distinct trajectory depending on the bottle. At the end, there will be a bit of burn; it is a straight spirit, after all. However in a nice bottle, the harshness is minimal, concluding the full-flavored experience. And if you're feeling intimidated by the intensity of flavor, start off by sampling sweetened bottles or barrel-aged Old Tom; they'll welcome with a more gentle palate. Work your way through several bottles, and you'll likely find a favorite.