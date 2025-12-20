​​The Easy Ingredient That Makes Store-Bought Mayo Taste Expensive

Whether slathered on a deli sandwich, dripping off the perfect burger, or used as a coating on the exterior of a grilled cheese for a magazine-worthy golden brown finish, mayonnaise has a unique ability to meld flavors and make the whole taste better than the sum of its parts. To take your emulsion of eggs and oil to the next level, with just enough interest to make your guests wonder exactly how you achieved such depth of flavor, try adding truffle oil to this staple condiment workhorse.

Truffles are a super premium ingredient, and although truffle oil doesn't contain any actual truffles, it does contain synthetic truffle flavor. Make sure to look for truffle oil labels that indicate it contains natural truffle extract, rather than chemicals created to mimic the flavor of truffles, which make truffle oil a product that famed cooking maven Martha Stewart abhors. What's more, don't bother splashing out on more expensive white truffle oil, as its delicate flavors can get lost in the richness of the mayo. Instead, opt for black truffle oil, whose meaty richness will stand up to the fats in the spread.