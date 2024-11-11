Level Up Your Deviled Eggs With One Gourmet Ingredient

Though many of us today associate deviled eggs with modern potlucks and holiday dinners, this classic appetizer has actually been around for centuries. That's good news for us, since after hundreds of years of experimentation, humans have found some eggcellent ways of upgrading these devilish pockets of protein. For example, if you ever want to impress your guests by giving your deviled eggs a gourmet twist, add some truffles into the mix.

The wonders of truffles are no secret. After all, a splash of truffle oil is the easiest way to upgrade your popcorn. To make truffle-infused deviled eggs, start by scooping out the yolks of boiled eggs as you normally would. Then, add a teaspoon or two of truffle oil along with the mayonnaise, paprika, and whatever other ingredients you like to include in your recipe. The oil will give the eggs an umami boost that will add an extra bit of sophistication to the dish. Truffle oil's taste can be quite potent, so keep a light hand when incorporating it into the yolk.