How To Design A Kitchen That Honors History Yet Feels Fresh

Historic homes have an inimitable charm. While an expert can flip your space inspired by an old time period, an actual lived-in room with a rich history is unparalleled. Old spaces tell stories of the people who lived there and the way of life of the previous generations — that's what makes them worth keeping. In an attempt to do so, you might find yourself tempted to keep the space as-is, but here's the truth: historic homes are not always designed for modern-day use, especially with the kitchen. Sometimes the layout is outdated, which can disrupt your workflow, while certain aesthetic elements might not really speak to you.

Fortunately, you can still honor the home's history while keeping its look fresh. Chowhound exclusively spoke with Mark Johnston, founder of Historic Design Consulting, to find out how to give a historic kitchen a seamless makeover without losing its personality. But first things first: "Updating the kitchen's electrical and plumbing should be the first step in updating the kitchen. Once completed, this will allow the homeowner to make other changes," Johnston says.

Once that's complete, a few subtle touches — like changing the hardware — can add a modern feel. Refreshing a vintage space can be a kitchen upgrade you can accomplish without any renovations. But you can also go bigger by adding remodel projects like new floors, too. As long as you're preserving what makes the space fascinating while adding your own touches, it's guaranteed to be a gorgeous homage to its roots.