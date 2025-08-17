The Secret To Making Kitchens Feel Cozy And Curated To Who You Are
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Kitchen trends come and go, and while some forgotten trends may be worth revisiting, others are questionable at best. If you look past the plethora of tacky kitchen themes — think grapes, sunflowers, and chickens — you'll feel nostalgic for kitchen decorations reminiscent of a grandma's house or a childhood home. (The exception seems to be the "fat chef" theme, which is more or less universally loathed.) And indeed, recent kitchen decor trends with less personality, like monochromatic neutrals, seem to be on the way out in favor of distinctive, more personal designs.
Cara Woodhouse, author of "It's a Mood: Your Home. Your Vibe.," partnered with Monogram to share home design tips and celebrate her book's release. "Personal touches in the kitchen are what make it truly feel like home," she said. "I always tell clients: Don't design for perfection, design for how you want to live." If this means a kitchen packed with vintage mushroom canisters and avocado green walls, more power to you. If having a clutter-free kitchen is your top priority, you may want to steer clear of cutesy knick knacks and vintage glassware. You can still inject personality through meaningful artwork, colors that bring you joy, or a few signature pieces.
Getting started on your new-to-you kitchen
If your kitchen is currently lacking personality and you're interested in giving it a refresh, Cara Woodhouse recommends "mixing materials and incorporating cool vintage finds, like colorful and interesting-shaped glassware, ceramics, and cookbooks." A trip to your local antique mall may be a fun and helpful starting point, although you may not want to make too many impulse purchases before having a general plan. If you already have some treasured family heirlooms that would work in this space, even better.
Consider your storage and display options, too. You won't want to overload your countertops with decor items at the expense of functionality. "Avoid over-accessorizing countertops and shelving," Woodhouse said. "Steer clear of anything that competes visually with the kitchen's core functions. Keep it clean, meaningful, and livable." On the other hand, she does acknowledge that open shelving and built-in nooks can be "great areas to express personal style."
Before you start the enjoyable process of building up your new cozy kitchen, it's probably a good idea to do some decluttering. Keep your space from becoming overwhelmed by making sure you're not hanging onto items you'll never use or don't particularly like.