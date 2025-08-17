The Secret To Making Kitchens Feel Cozy And Curated To Who You Are

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kitchen trends come and go, and while some forgotten trends may be worth revisiting, others are questionable at best. If you look past the plethora of tacky kitchen themes — think grapes, sunflowers, and chickens — you'll feel nostalgic for kitchen decorations reminiscent of a grandma's house or a childhood home. (The exception seems to be the "fat chef" theme, which is more or less universally loathed.) And indeed, recent kitchen decor trends with less personality, like monochromatic neutrals, seem to be on the way out in favor of distinctive, more personal designs.

Cara Woodhouse, author of "It's a Mood: Your Home. Your Vibe.," partnered with Monogram to share home design tips and celebrate her book's release. "Personal touches in the kitchen are what make it truly feel like home," she said. "I always tell clients: Don't design for perfection, design for how you want to live." If this means a kitchen packed with vintage mushroom canisters and avocado green walls, more power to you. If having a clutter-free kitchen is your top priority, you may want to steer clear of cutesy knick knacks and vintage glassware. You can still inject personality through meaningful artwork, colors that bring you joy, or a few signature pieces.