When In Doubt About Kitchen Remodel Colors, Here's Your Safest Bet

Remodeling your kitchen is one of the most time-consuming and expensive home renovation projects you can undertake, usually involving weeks of microwaved meals and construction noise. Since the last thing you want is to step into your shiny, costly new kitchen and hate it, it's best to listen to the experts and lean into timeless kitchen decor trends when it comes to things like cabinet styles, flooring materials, and — most importantly — color scheme.

With thousands of beautiful paint colors, cabinet finishes, and wall treatments to choose from, it's tempting to decorate your kitchen to the gills with rich colors and intricate patterns. However, trends shift quickly, and the wrong color scheme could leave your space feeling dated in less time than it took to install your cabinets. To prevent renovation regret and make it easy to change your space as your tastes shift, we recommend sticking to a neutral color palette. Cool white, gray, and black feel clean and modern, while ivory, beige, and taupe evoke warm, cozy vibes.

Sticking to light neutral colors can make a small kitchen feel larger, while darker hues keep bigger spaces from feeling cavernous. Neutrals also provide a versatile backdrop for seasonal decorations, and help your space look tidy and put together — even if you have trouble keeping the clutter under control. Since neutrals create less visual clutter than saturated jewel tones and busy patterns, you can be a little messy and go nuts with Christmas decorations without your space looking untidy or garish.