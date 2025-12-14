When In Doubt About Kitchen Remodel Colors, Here's Your Safest Bet
Remodeling your kitchen is one of the most time-consuming and expensive home renovation projects you can undertake, usually involving weeks of microwaved meals and construction noise. Since the last thing you want is to step into your shiny, costly new kitchen and hate it, it's best to listen to the experts and lean into timeless kitchen decor trends when it comes to things like cabinet styles, flooring materials, and — most importantly — color scheme.
With thousands of beautiful paint colors, cabinet finishes, and wall treatments to choose from, it's tempting to decorate your kitchen to the gills with rich colors and intricate patterns. However, trends shift quickly, and the wrong color scheme could leave your space feeling dated in less time than it took to install your cabinets. To prevent renovation regret and make it easy to change your space as your tastes shift, we recommend sticking to a neutral color palette. Cool white, gray, and black feel clean and modern, while ivory, beige, and taupe evoke warm, cozy vibes.
Sticking to light neutral colors can make a small kitchen feel larger, while darker hues keep bigger spaces from feeling cavernous. Neutrals also provide a versatile backdrop for seasonal decorations, and help your space look tidy and put together — even if you have trouble keeping the clutter under control. Since neutrals create less visual clutter than saturated jewel tones and busy patterns, you can be a little messy and go nuts with Christmas decorations without your space looking untidy or garish.
Taking neutrals to the next level
Many people today shy away from neutrals when redecorating because they have a reputation for being boring. However, it's easy to keep them from feeling flat and bland by mixing and matching different shades of the same neutral while also layering textures and subtle patterns. For instance, salted oak cabinets would look beautifully fresh set against an ivory hexagonal tile backsplash, with bamboo window blinds and faux brick floors. Add a Quaker-style dinette set with walls in the palest beige for a room that feels fresh and vibrant, yet also perfectly serene.
Alternatively, black marble counters against gray-washed cabinets with white subway tile backsplashes and black checkered flooring looks both modern and retro, especially if you add splashes of bold color in the form of a rocket red toaster and vintage cartoon cat clock. That's the best thing about choosing a neutral kitchen — you can change the whole vibe by updating your decor and furniture.
Of course, if you must add some color to your walls, green is a great choice. Often called the "neutral of colors," earthy shades of it are just as restful to the eyes as shades of gray. Tones of olive green offer an especially elevated vibe to your kitchen, creating a tranquil atmosphere that also feels sophisticated, especially when paired with brushed gold accents and light-colored woods. Sage green is also a great choice, and looks especially beautiful with shades of white, from bright cool tones to warmer ivories.