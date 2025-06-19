6 Kitchen Flooring Options That Are Durable And Stylish

To bring a classy feel and exceptional durability to your kitchen floor, porcelain is a standout choice, which consistently ranks well amongst interior design experts. Elizabeth Ego, founder of the Agape Design Group, certainly agrees, sharing that porcelain is both denser and harder than ceramic, which makes it resistant to scratches, moisture, and stains.

"Resistance to water and moisture makes them perfect for spill-prone areas around sinks and appliances," said Ego. "Easy to clean and maintain, porcelain tiles are also very durable and resistant to chipping and cracking, offering a smart, lasting investment for a busy kitchen." This makes porcelain a fantastic long-term investment for the busiest of kitchens, offering long-term value from reduced needs for maintenance.

Mitra Shahi, lead designer of the Shahi Design Group, further adds that porcelain comes in numerous designs. "[It] comes in endless styles — including wood and stone looks — so it blends easily with any design." Sallie Lord, founder of GreyHunt Interiors, echoed Shahi's sentiments around the flexibility of porcelain for designing kitchens. "Its versatility in colors, patterns, and styles, including those that mimic natural stone or wood, makes it suitable for virtually any kitchen design, from modern to traditional," says Lord. Considering porcelain brings aesthetic appeal, long-term durability, and high-end water resistance, it's understandable why expert interior designers continue to use porcelain in kitchens.