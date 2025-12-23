8 Sam's Club Items You're Better Off Avoiding

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Among the big box warehouse stores, Sam's Club is one of the most popular thanks to its great membership perks, like deals on an array of products and cash back opportunities. The first time I signed up, I was like a kid in a candy store, perusing the aisles for items you can't get anywhere else, like the company's Member's Mark products. There are definitely tons of fantastic finds in the warehouses, but one of the things first-time Sam's shoppers should know is that there are also a few duds.

Like most warehouse stores, Sam's Club keeps things interesting. Some staples stick around for years, although the formulas and packaging aren't set in stone. Every so often the company tweaks a recipe, switches suppliers, or changes how an item is sold. At the same time, new products cycle in and out constantly. Some of those launches turn into cult favorites, while others don't quite win over members, so they fade into obscurity. With all that in mind, it helps to keep on top of what's worth buying and what might not be.

As a Sam's Club member, I've tried plenty of products over the past few years, and while there are several that I go back to time after time, there are also a few that I bought once and swore I'd never buy again. And I'm not the only one. Plenty of members are very vocal when it comes to declaring their disappointment with certain products in social media groups and on forums. Based on my experiences and reviews from other members, these are a few items you may be better off avoiding at Sam's Club.