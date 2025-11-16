7 Sam's Club Membership Perks That Fly Under The Radar
For shoppers across the country, Sam's Club isn't just another grocery store throwing up the same old products on the shelves. It offers savings, convenience, and a variety of other exclusive membership benefits. Sam's Club is known for its bulk discounts and high-quality, specifically selected products at competitive prices, but beyond a great deal on everything from groceries to household essentials to winter coats, a Sam's Club membership offers members access to a range of perks that many members might not even realize they have access to. And when you combine grocery list efficiency with shopping often enough — but not too much — for your individual or family needs, you'll be saving some serious money. With such an expansive selection and physically massive shopping space, we broke down the things first-time shoppers will want to know. We'll start by saying: The value of membership extends well beyond what you'll find in the aisles.
Sam's Club offers two primary membership tiers: Club and Plus. Each is designed to cater to different shopping habits and budgets, and has different benefits. So whether you're using tips and tricks to streamline your family's budget, stocking up for a big event, or running a small business, you're likely to offset whichever membership fee you choose in your first couple of visits — if not on your very first trip!
We're taking a closer look at the lesser-known Sam's Club membership perks that can save you time, money, and effort. If you're considering joining or wondering if you're getting the most out of your Sam's Club membership, read on to find out more.
Early bird shopping opportunities
If you've ever wanted to get a head start on your shopping before the crowds arrive or before a mid-morning appointment, (or if you're just an early riser who likes to get a jump start on your errands for the day), Sam's Club Plus membership makes that possible. After avoiding the worst day of the week to grocery shop, this perk will streamline your grocery store shopping process even further. One of the popular (and often underrated) perks of being a Plus member is early shopping hours, which gives Plus members an extra hour (from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.) to shop in the morning before regular members can enter. This gives shoppers some room to navigate through the store free of crowds, with less ambient noise, and more opportunity to shop slowly and shop smart. If you're not a Plus member, Sam's Club members still have access to this tip that helps you skip the lines. We've all been in a rush at the grocery store, only to get home with ten bags but realize we forgot one of the 5 things we needed because the store was packed or we got distracted.
Plus members also get an extra two hours added to their delivery window for online orders. While regular members can get deliveries starting at 9 a.m., Plus members can receive deliveries starting at 7 a.m. This might not seem like much, but when you've got to leave on time for a trip, prep for an event, or if you just want to get your day started early before you head to work, these extra two hours can make all the difference.
Prescriptions savings and walk-in vaccinations
Another lesser-known perk of Sam's Club memberships is the ability to save on prescriptions and get convenient walk-in vaccines, all in the same stop as your weekly grocery haul. Sam's Club pharmacies are open to everyone, but members unlock more discounts on a wide range of medications. With the Sam's Club Plus membership, individuals and families can access over 600 generic medications at reduced prices, and may even receive select prescriptions for free. It's easy to see how this can add up major savings for families managing recurring prescriptions or individuals looking to cut down on healthcare costs without sacrificing quality or convenience.
Sam's Club also makes preventive care accessible with walk-in vaccines available at most pharmacy locations, whether you are a member or a non-member. If you're over the age of three and need your annual flu shot or routine immunizations like shingles or pneumonia vaccines, you can stop by — no appointment required.
Pet prescriptions
Sam's Club Plus members also have access to savings on pet prescriptions and even discounts on pet insurance. If your veterinarian prescribes a medication for your furry friend, you can bring that prescription to a Sam's Club pharmacy and enjoy Plus member savings. Many common pet medications — like flea and tick treatments, antibiotics, or anxiety medications — can be filled just like human prescriptions, often at a lower price at Sam's Club pharmacies than elsewhere. These savings can add up quickly, especially for pets with ongoing medical needs or families with multiple pets.
Sam's Club Plus members can also receive up to 15% off pet insurance, helping cover the cost of vet visits, emergencies, and preventive care. This discount helps ensure that unexpected pet health issues don't create stressful financial challenges. With these perks, Sam's Club makes it easier for members to care for every member of the family — even those with tails.
Cashback opportunities
Sam's Club members can boost their savings with the Sam's Club Mastercard, which offers cash back rewards (Sam's Cash) on everyday purchases. Both Club and Plus members can earn rewards, but Plus members have access to more cash back through combined offers and opportunities available only to Plus members.
For regular Club members, the Sam's Club Mastercard provides 1% back on eligible in-club purchases. Members also earn 5% back on gas, 3% back on dining, and 1% back on all other eligible purchases. These benefits add up quickly for members who frequently fuel up or dine out. So if you're a traveler and you pay for all your gas out of pocket, there could be opportunities to make some of that cash back.
Plus members earn an extra 2% through their Plus membership, for up to 5% back on in-club spending. Plus members receive the same bonuses as the regular member offers on top of these rewards.
Automotive services
Sam's Club isn't just a place to stock up on groceries; it's also a popular and reliable destination for car care. From tire maintenance to new vehicle purchases, Sam's Club offers a range of automotive services, with exclusive perks for Plus members.
All members have access to the Sam's Club Tire & Battery Center, where you can take advantage of free battery testing, even if you didn't buy your battery there, as well as other free offerings like windshield wiper installation and road hazard protection. When you purchase your tires at Sam's Club, you also receive complimentary lifetime tire maintenance, including rotations, balancing, and flat tire repair. Additionally, Sam's Club allows members to search through their database for new or used vehicles at competitive prices from trusted dealerships and receive special member discounts and promotions.
Plus members receive even more automotive benefits. They get early access to the Tire & Battery Center for scheduling service appointments, discounted tire installation (up to 50% off!), and additional offers through the Auto Buying Program.
Travel and entertainment deals
Through Sam's Club's dedicated travel and entertainment portal, members gain access to exclusive, members-only pricing on hotels, rental cars, theme park tickets, sporting events, and even shows on Broadway and in Las Vegas. Members can find discounts on hotel stays in major cities of up to 40% off compared to standard retail rates, and some packages even feature added benefits like resort credits. Rental cars and car-based travel packages are also available, with savings up to 25% or more. On the entertainment side, members can purchase tickets to theme parks, concerts, shows, and water parks at deeply reduced prices. Simply log in to the Sam's Club travel portal and book or purchase using your member information.
Whether you're planning a vacation, looking for a quick hotel getaway or hunting for discounted tickets to your local aquarium, it's worth checking out the opportunities Sam's Club offers to see if you can save money you were going to spend anyway. Not to mention, you might as well utilize the benefits you pay for!
Add-on memberships
Another benefit of being a Sam's Club Plus member is the ability to add an extra member to your account for just $45 per year. This benefit allows Plus members to share their membership with a family member, business partner, or even someone they shop with regularly, at a lower cost than purchasing an individual Club membership separately.
A standard Sam's Club membership typically costs $50 annually, while a Plus membership is $110 per year. By adding a complimentary household member for only $45, Plus members are able to offer a friend, family member, or colleague access to Sam's Club savings and perks for a bit less than the cost of a regular membership! This one is an absolute no-brainer if you've got any friends or family with a Sam's Club in their city or town. The added member receives their own card and can enjoy the same regular member-level shopping privileges. While the add-on member doesn't receive every single Plus-exclusive offer, they still get their membership and much of its value for a lower price. This perk offers a convenient discount for families and small businesses to share the benefits of Sam's Club and make the most of their membership investment.