7 Sam's Club Membership Perks That Fly Under The Radar

For shoppers across the country, Sam's Club isn't just another grocery store throwing up the same old products on the shelves. It offers savings, convenience, and a variety of other exclusive membership benefits. Sam's Club is known for its bulk discounts and high-quality, specifically selected products at competitive prices, but beyond a great deal on everything from groceries to household essentials to winter coats, a Sam's Club membership offers members access to a range of perks that many members might not even realize they have access to. And when you combine grocery list efficiency with shopping often enough — but not too much — for your individual or family needs, you'll be saving some serious money. With such an expansive selection and physically massive shopping space, we broke down the things first-time shoppers will want to know. We'll start by saying: The value of membership extends well beyond what you'll find in the aisles.

Sam's Club offers two primary membership tiers: Club and Plus. Each is designed to cater to different shopping habits and budgets, and has different benefits. So whether you're using tips and tricks to streamline your family's budget, stocking up for a big event, or running a small business, you're likely to offset whichever membership fee you choose in your first couple of visits — if not on your very first trip!

We're taking a closer look at the lesser-known Sam's Club membership perks that can save you time, money, and effort. If you're considering joining or wondering if you're getting the most out of your Sam's Club membership, read on to find out more.